Hippie House set to drop psychedelic sounds of 60s and 70 on Thursday’s Music@BCM stage

Behringer-Crawford museum’s next concert in the Music@BCM summer series will feature the powerhouse trio Hippie House.

The trio’s Thursday, Aug. 8 repertoire will include an unforgettable evening harkening back to the days of tie-dyed shorts and bell bottoms. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Hippie House, with Kevin Hill on guitar, Holly Wilson on keys and Michael Hodges on drums, will drive a stone-cold groove with the psychedelic sounds of the 60s and 70s. Attendees can rock out to classics from The Doors, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and many more.

Music@BCM takes place each Thursday evening through August 15 with two more family-friendly performances remaining this season.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is permitted. Adult beverages and delicious eats from Skyline Chili in Erlanger will be available for purchase. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets.

The performances will be recorded and available later on the museum’s YouTube channel.

For more information, email info@bcmuseum.org or visit www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum