Food Research and Action Center report shows more KY kids participating in meal programs

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

The number of Kentucky kids who ate free breakfast and lunch through Summer Nutrition Programs jumped by 65% between the summers of 2022 and 2023, bucking a nationwide downward trend, according to a new report by the Food Research and Action Center.

The findings highlight the Commonwealth’s commitment to providing universal school meals through high district-level participation in the Community Eligibility Provision program, which eliminates the cost of school meals for students.

John Cain, Kentucky Kids Eat program director for Feeding Kentucky, noted participation has been strong.

“More than 90% of Kentucky schools actually have adopted CEP, which eliminates that cost for children and their families,” Cain explained.

A recent survey by the group No Kid Hungry found more than half of rural families report not having enough money for food during the summer. More than 80% of parents said they spend more on groceries when their children are out of school, an average of $168 more each month.

Cain emphasized the benefits add up for kids who eat school breakfasts regularly, noting they are more likely to do better on standardized tests and have fewer behavioral problems in the classroom.

“We have to eliminate barriers that could keep them from doing that,” Cain urged. “Because we know it not only improves health and academic achievement, but it’s a real solution for the children in Kentucky that are considered food insecure.”

Experts said this summer offers important opportunities to increase access to summer nutrition by supporting and expanding summer programming, the provision of non-congregate meals in underserved rural areas, and the permanent Summer EBT Program.