Campbell Co., Altafiber announce availability of free high-speed Wi-Fi at county’s parks, golf course

The Campbell County Fiscal Court and Altafiber on Wednesday announced free high-speed public Wi-Fi is now available at Pendery Park, AJ Jolly Park, and AJ Jolly Golf Course.

Visitors can now access the high-speed Wi-Fi network in the golf course clubhouse, designated areas in the parks and equestrian facilities, and camping areas.

“Campbell County continues to lead the way in elevating experiences for our residents and visitors to our parks,” said Judge Executive Steve Pendery. “Visitors will now have access to their favorite online music, videos, e-books, and social media as part of their park experience.”

Altafiber will oversee management of the Wi-Fi networks at the county’s parks and golf course. John Putnam, sales director for Altafiber, said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to helping its partners leverage technology.

“Altafiber’s Wi-Fi network will offer thousands of AJ Jolly Park and Pendery Park visitors connectivity every day, but that’s just part of the benefit,” Putnam said. “By logging into the Wi-Fi network and agreeing to receive messages, visitors will be notified via e-mail of park amenities, specials, and upcoming events, further enhancing the visitor experience.”

John B. Scola, director of Altafiber’s Mobility Program, added that the infrastructure will allow Campbell County to eventually add a full range of connectivity options including sensors in the parks to monitor water levels and quality, air quality, and various equipment functionality.

The Campbell County Fiscal Court utilized American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for this partnership, which allow local governments to allocate funding for high-speed internet. None of Campbell County’s general funds were used for this project.

In addition to the Wi-Fi network, Altafiber will sponsor new signage at A.J. Jolly Park, as well as provide physical and digital maps to park visitors.

Campbell County’s Parks offer an array of activities for outdoor enthusiasts, as well as facilities for sporting events and gatherings. The county’s Pendery Park serves as a community hub with sports fields, walking trails, and picnic shelters, making it an ideal location for local sports leagues and family gatherings.

AJ Jolly Park, spanning over 1,000 acres, offers a large lake for fishing and kayaking, extensive hiking trails, and well-equipped camping facilities. The park is also home to AJ Jolly Golf Course, an 18-hole course known for its landscape and challenging play.

For more information about Campbell County Parks, please visit www.campbellcountyky.gov.

Campbell County Fiscal Court