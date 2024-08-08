Minor cuts and scrapes are a part of summer, here’s how you can best treat them at home

By Julie Elder

University of Kentucky

Minor cuts and scrapes are common and can usually be treated and monitored at home. However, there are ways to promote healing and signs to look for that could signal infection and need further medical attention.

It’s important to note that deeper cuts or more severe punctures and wounds may need to be evaluated by a healthcare provider. If a skin injury is present for longer than 30 days, it should also be evaluated by a healthcare provider.

Treating minor cuts and scrapes at home

Gently clean the injury with mild soap and water for routine care. Keep the area covered with a light bandage to protect it from dirt and bacteria. Most minor cuts caused by house pets can be treated the same. In any case, it is important to monitor for infection.

Signs of infection

Common symptoms of an infected cut or scrape include increased redness around the injury, pain and drainage. These changes could indicate the area is becoming infected and needs to be seen by a healthcare provider.

Common questions about at-home treatment:

Does rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide clean a cut?

Initially, cleaning with alcohol or hydrogen peroxide after an injury can rinse away debris and bacteria. Continuing to use alcohol or hydrogen peroxide can slow wound healing. After the first cleaning, it is recommended to only use a mild soap and water to continue the care.

Does antibiotic ointment help heal cuts?

Many scrapes or cuts do not need an antibiotic ointment to heal. Vaseline/petroleum jelly is just as effective for healing wounds. Healthcare providers are moving away from recommending Neosporin or other antibiotic ointments. Repeated use can cause the development of an allergy or skin sensitivity.

Does keeping a cut completely dry help it heal?

Cuts and scrapes heal faster if it has a little bit of moisture to the injury. A layer of Vaseline/petroleum jelly and a light bandage is a good dressing for a wound.

Is it better to keep a cut open and exposed to the air to help it heal?

A wound heals faster if it is covered. It is best to dress a wound with a layer of Vaseline/petroleum jelly and a light bandage.

Julie Elder, MSN RN, is a certified wound/ostomy nurse and clinical nurse specialist at University of Kentucky Healthcare