Thomas More University names three new additions to board of trustees, effective Aug. 1

Thomas More University has announced the appointment of three new members to its board of trustees. Frank Fritsch, James Horn, and M. Scott McIntyre have been appointed for terms that began Aug. 1.

“Thomas More has entered its second century dedicated to building upon our legacy of academic excellence through strategic leadership that advances our mission by focusing on student success, academic innovation, and responsible stewardship to ensure an even brighter future,” said Judith Marlowe, Ph.D., chair of the board of trustees of Thomas More University. “Highly effective governance is essential to achieve these goals, so we are pleased and grateful to welcome our new trustees joining us to contribute their considerable skills and experience in service to the university.”

Frank Fritsch is operating partner at Cressey & Company, a private equity firm focused on investing and building leading businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare information technology sectors. Fritsch studied psychology at Thomas More and during his time as a student was involved in the student government association, serving as president from 1971-72. Fritsch and his wife, Mary McLane Fritsch, were married in the Thomas More Chapel in June of 1971. He holds an M.S. in criminal justice and psychology from Xavier University.

Frank and Mary Fritsch are avid supporters of the School of Nursing at Thomas More University, funding service-learning trips to the southern border led by Sr. Kay Kramer the last two years and upgrades to the nursing skills lab. In 2022, the lab was named for Mary’s sister, Kathleen McLane, a nurse at the University of Cincinnati who lost her life suddenly in 1982.

Fritsch serves on the board of directors for Catholic Charities Diocese of Monterey and on the finance committee of the historic Carmel Mission.

James Horn, M.D. is executive vice president and chief clinical officer for St. Elizabeth Healthcare, where he leads medical staff, clinical integration, quality and patient engagement efforts. Horn is board-certified in emergency medicine and is a fellow in the American College of Emergency Physicians. In addition to his service to Thomas More, Horn is a board member of the Mayfield Education and Research Foundation, SUN Behavioral Health, and is a member of the Clinical Services Committee of the Northern Kentucky Health Department. Horn holds a Doctor of Medicine from The Ohio State University and an MBA from Wright State University.

Scott McIntyre is partner at BakerHostetler LLP. He is a certified specialist in employment and labor law by the Ohio State Bar Association. McIntyre studied history and pre-legal studies at Thomas More before attending the J. David Rosenberg College of Law at the University of Kentucky to receive his Juris Doctor. As a student at Thomas More, McIntyre was highly involved on campus, including serving as student government president, was a James Graham Brown scholar and fellow, and won the top leadership award for graduating seniors.

Among his many accolades, McIntyre is a life fellow of the American Bar Foundation and holds the highest rank awarded by Martindale-Hubbell, signifying the highest professional achievement and adherence to ethical standards by peers in the legal community. McIntyre was appointed by the Supreme Court of Ohio to two terms on the Ohio Commission for the Rules of Practice and Procedure, is a pro-bono volunteer representing veterans before the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, and is a mentor to many new lawyers.

