Kenton County awards contract to complete improvements to its golf courses

The Kenton County Fiscal Court awarded Riegler Blacktop the contract to complete improvements to the golf cart paths at the Golf Courses of Kenton County.

The project will include repaving cart paths on holes four, five and six at Pioneer and one, two, three, four and six at the Willows. This phase will complete the cart path renovations for both courses.

Work is expected to begin Sept. 1, with an estimated completion by the end of November. The first phase of this project began in fiscal year 2019.

The Golf Courses of Kenton County are operated by Indigo Sports, a subsidiary of Troon Golf, with the County responsible for capital expenses at both the Pioneer and Willows.

“Since taking over the operations of our golf courses, Indigo Sports has been a great partner and helped us accomplish our mission of taking the operational burden of these facilities off our residents,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said. “Improving the functionality of our golf courses allows Indigo to further position these courses as valuable public assets that serve our residents well and add to our local tourism industry.”

Other recent golf course improvements taken on by the Fiscal Court include: - Redoing the sand traps at both Pioneer and the Willows; - Updating the clubhouse, including improvements to its kitchen equipment, patio

and furniture; and - Removing trees and improving irrigation systems along both courses.

In May, the Willows hosted the American Junior Golf Association, a leading organization for young golfers internationally, for its namesake tournament. The event, sponsored by meetNKY, exposed Northern Kentucky on an international stage.

The Pioneer plays 5,880 yards, while the Willows plays 6,697 yards from its championship tees.

The final phase is expected to cost roughly $402,000.