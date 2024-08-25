Rivers Pointe Estates’ Taste of Hebron open to public, family fun at a Master Plan community

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

For the second year, the Taste of Hebron will be held at the Rivers Pointe Estates at 1330 North Bend road in Hebron. It will take place on September 7, from 2-8 p.m.

“Last year several builders came up with the idea of having an event to let people see what we are doing at Rivers Pointe,” said John Toebben, a custom home builder in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. “This is the only Master Plan community in the area. So we got the Hebron Business Association involved too.”

A Master Plan community offers a massive array of amenities, all within blocks of a person’s home. Toebben said the site is 450 acres, and 75 homes have been built and are occupied. He said there are 15 to 20 homes in the process of being built at any given time.

The region’s top builders, including Toebben Companies, Dress Homes, Ashley Builders and more, will have homes to see.

“A lot of people came to the event last year,” he said. “More than we expected. All the food trucks and vendors had just about run out of food.”

The event will be bigger this year. Toebben said they will be closing off some streets to accommodate the food trucks and the booths. He said quite a few businesses will be taking part and will be at booths, while some of the restaurants have food trucks that will be present, very likely with a lot more food and beverages than last year.

“The Business Association has hired someone to give pony rides,” said Toebben. “There will be a kids’ circus too. Plenty of fun for the kids.”

In addition, there will be a band, the Closers, who will start playing about 5 p.m. and continue till the end. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the concert.

Toebben said that there will be some house models open so that people can go in and see what the subdivision has to offer. There are 1½ miles of river view, and it is possible to see across the river to Saylor Park. There are ten miles of hiking trails, and a horse stable for those who want to accommodate a horse they own.

There is 27,000 feet of commercial space, where residents can shop or stay fit in the fitness center.

“It’s like a mini city,” Toebben said. “There are a lot of nice prospects, and we are having the Taste of Hebron so people can come out and have a nice afternoon, and if they are in the market for another home they can see what there is at Rivers Pointe. We have seven different types of housing, anything from a smaller home to a larger one, and patio homes. Most sit on a quarter to a half acre of land, and we have a lot of greenspace and nature preserve, so the houses aren’t crowded together.”

He urged people to come out on September 7, saying the parking is free, the event and activities are free, and the only cost will be the food and beverages.