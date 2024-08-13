Kentucky Distillers’ Association named member of World Spirits Alliance international trade association

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) has been inducted into the World Spirits Alliance (WSA) based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Since 1880, the KDA has represented the Kentucky bourbon industry and its now 100+ members. As a WSA member, KDA enters a new era as the voice of bourbon amongst global spirits leaders and will benefit from increased industry collaboration.

The WSA is the international trade association for the industry and acts as a representative partner and interlocutor before international organizations like the World Trade Organization (WTO), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations (UN).

The WSA offers member producers and leading trade groups a platform to exchange best practices and collectively comment on issues of global relevance, particularly in the areas of free and fair trade and regulatory policy.

Helen Medina, CEO of the WSA, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Kentucky Distillers’ Association to the World Spirits Alliance. The spirits industry is a global powerhouse, contributing an impressive US$730 billion to the world’s GDP in 2022 and supporting 36 million jobs worldwide.

“Cooperation across the industry is imperative and the KDA is such an important voice, offering historic achievements and sustainable success. Together, we can achieve remarkable progress in promoting sustainable growth, responsible practices, and a unified vision for the future of the spirits industry.”

The KDA offers its resources to the membership rolls as well, KDA President Eric Gregory said. From record-breaking economic growth to tourism programming to member collaboration and connectivity, Kentucky bourbon has elevated its presence and is helping spirits industry leaders from across the globe learn from its success.

“With a bourbon economy that is stronger than ever, Kentucky bourbon is a leading force respected across the globe,” Gregory said. “As bourbon continues to gain more momentum each day, a seat at the world table allows our industry the opportunity to maximize our impact, tenfold.

“As the worldwide voice of bourbon, we regularly consult with other industry leaders who look to our tourism, innovation and economic growth as benchmarks for success. We’re excited to continue to do that while also learning from others who are champions in their industry.

“The WSA is a powerful network and we are honored to be part of it.”

Learn more about the WSA at worldspiritsalliance.com.

Jessica Pendergrass, chair of the KDA Board of Directors and general counsel and chief compliance officer at Heaven Hill, said she is proud to see Kentucky bourbon cementing its place in the global spirits industry.

“As the global leader representing Kentucky bourbon, the KDA is thrilled to sit at the table with our peers in the spirits industry as a member of the World Sprits Alliance,” she said. “Through collaboration and partnership with other associations, the KDA is proud to share the history and heritage of Kentucky bourbon and build on our collective success as we work together to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Kentucky Distillers’ Association