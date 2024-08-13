KYTC’s Transportation Improvement Plan available for public review August 15

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan for fiscal year 2025-2028 is now ready for public review.

KYTC will allow 30 days for inspection and comment beginning Aug. 15, as part of statewide highway planning efforts to keep Kentuckians safe and support businesses. Any individual, agency or organization may submit comments.

“Safe and effective transportation in Kentucky encompasses everything from the Mountain Parkway expansion and rebuilding the Brent Spence Bridge corridor to countless local road and bridge projects to improve quality of life for all,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “That includes public transportation, aviation and programs designed to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution that are always part of our program.”

The draft STIP plan includes all federally funded, scheduled projects in the 2024 State Highway Plan enacted by the 2024 Kentucky General Assembly and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear. It also contains links to Kentucky’s nine Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) that identify federal projects in their individual transportation improvement plans. MPOs represent the following urbanized areas: Bowling Green, Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky, Clarksville-Oak Grove, Evansville-Henderson, Huntington-Ashland-Ironton, Lexington, Louisville, Owensboro and Radcliff-Elizabethtown.

“To chart a path for improvement and maintenance of our transportation system, we need citizens of Kentucky and all users of that system to offer feedback,” Gray noted.

The Draft FY 2025-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program is now available online. The 30-day public comment period will run until Sept.14. The draft STIP plan is also available for viewing at all 12 KYTC Department of Highways district offices across the state.

Comments may be mailed to:

James Ballinger

State Highway Engineer

Department of Highways

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

200 Mero Street, 6th Floor

Frankfort, Ky 40622

You may also email comments to selena.curry@ky.gov.

For more information, call 502-564-3730.