Kentucky Secretary of State launches poll worker recuirtment portal in advance of November election

On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day this week, The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office announced the launch of a new poll worker recruitment portal at sos.ky.gov.

“We can’t open the polls without volunteer poll workers,” said Secreatary of State Michael Adams. “Whether you are a Kentuckian who wants to ensure election integrity, or to prevent voter suppression, being a poll worker is the solution.”

The portal allows volunteers to sign up for their county. The volunteer’s information will then be sent directly to the directly to the appropriate county clerk.

A statewide election requires up to 15,000 volunteer poll workers. In 2021, the law changed to allow Independents, the fastest-growing voter bloc, to serve as poll workers.

Poll workers must be registered to vote in the county in which they serve and be available to attend training and work all day on a voting day.

Kentucky Secretary of State