City of Newport commits to helping fund repairs on Purple People Bridge, a ‘regional asset’

In a show of support for a major regional asset, The City of Newport Board of Commissioners voted during a special meeting this week to spend $62,500 towards the repair and full reopening of the Purple People Bridge.

The pedestrian bridge connecting the downtowns of Newport and Cincinnati has been partially closed since May 19 after a piece of sandstone broke off on the Cincinnati side of the bridge. Barriers have been installed on the bridge deck of the Cincinnati approach to prevent pedestrians from fully crossing the bridge.

“The Purple People Bridge is an important asset for the entire region,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme. “The city is taking the lead on funding the repairs in the true spirit of regionalism.”

Newport’s contribution will help fund the estimated $125,000 needed to reopen the bridge. It is estimated that it will cost at least $250,000 to fully complete the repairs.

Fundraising efforts continue in hopes of fully opening the bridge by the Labor Day weekend.

The Northern Kentucky Port Authority is also committing to raising and allocating funding for the reopening of the bridge as well as its long-term operation. The NKY Port is a managed entity of BE NKY Growth Partnership, Northern Kentucky’s economic development company.

“Our support of the Purple People Bridge echoes the belief that the bridge is a regional asset that needs regional support,” said NKY Port Executive Director Christine Russell, who also serves as VP of Strategy at BE NKY Growth Partnership. “The NKY Port is committed to helping raise funding for the short term, and we are also invested in seeking a long-term solution that will realize the full potential of this bridge to connect our communities and bring people together.”

Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. said he is encouraged that the NKY Port Authority is stepping up as part of its expanded economic development role in the region.

“The NKY Port Authority, like the City of Newport, realizes we have a heavy lift in front of us,” Mayor Guidugli said. “A true regional approach and commitment is necessary for both the temporary fix on the bridge as well as more permanent improvements to its operation and the future opportunities for unleashing potential. The framework of how the Purple People Bridge currently operates is a struggle. We are open to a change.”