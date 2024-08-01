Mary Kay Connolly of Read Ready Covington practices what she preaches, reads to kids

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Mary Kay Connolly was ready – Ready to Read, that is.

“It was just about six years ago,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “Mayor (Joe) Meyer appointed me to build a reading program for Covington schools.”

And, just like that, Read Ready Covington was born. But it was not that easy. The thought process – according to Connolly – was that since ninety-percent of a child’s physical brain development occurs before five-years-of-age; families and caregivers deeply impact child development during these years.

“Reading with your child daily,” she said, “builds oral language and nurtures a love of reading and math are the foundations of all other subject learning.”

Mary Kay Connolly certainly was not alone in the process. In fact, Read Ready Covington (RRC) is a coalition of members working together to positively change the trajectory of each Covington child’s ability to thrive and succeed in life, she says. It is led by a director and assistant – acting as the backbone of the coalition. RRC is a nonprofit entity through the Fund for Covington; RRC has received sponsorship from the City of Covington as well as private gifts of support from individuals and foundations.

“Our goals at RRC,” she says, “include increasing the number of children that are ‘read ready’ when entering kindergarten and; increasing the number of students reading proficiently by end of grade three.”

So, how is this accomplished?

“We do this by collaborating, engaging, and calling to action every person in the city,” Connolly said. “Individuals and families, educators, businesses, social/health

services, and civic groups.”

Read Ready, according to Connolly, means children are nurtured from the beginning with a language-rich environment, opportunities to play, learn, and grow-up with the knowledge and skills needed before starting informal education.

And Connolly was quick with several examples:

“Oral language is a precursor to reading and writing the print word. Oral language comprehension helps connect meaning to the sounds for specific symbols representing letters and numbers.

“Taking turns, sharing with others, holding a book with care, helping with chores, following directions, using self-calming behavior; these are all connected to readiness.”

Children learn these rules, through play, she notes.

“Play really is learning for young children,” she said.

And Read Ready Covington supports early development in multiple ways:

Public learning landscapes

Six neighborhoods have A-Z Word Walk scavenger hunts. Small passport activity books help children record each sign they find until they have captured the entire alphabet. Turning in the finished booklet at the Covington Kenton County Public Library, or City Hall allows the child to have their passport stamped and then they choose a storybook or RRC T-shirt to take home. “This experience encourages observation, critical thinking, fine and gross motor development, and is just plain fun,” Connolly said.

Interactive Murals S

Several murals in the city engage children and families by connecting them to their local community while supporting a child’s natural curiosity.

“Funshine Child Center in Latonia and Covington FOP (Eastside/Austinburg) are two examples,” she said.

Ground games

Simple activities located in parks, playgrounds, and neighborhoods

Resources

Serving children PreK: Grade 3

Footsteps 2Brillance and Clever Kids University early-learning apps are free because the city has purchased the perpetual license. These digital tools are free to all children PreK – Grade 3 living in Covington’s geographic footprint or are attending Covington schools or early education/child care center.

Serving parents and their children birth-age 6

September 14 at Randolph Park and Lincoln Grant Scholar House on Greenup Street: 3rd Annual Early Childhood Fall Fest. It is designed to meet the needs of children birth-age six and their families with free, fun activities; food, goodie bags, and entertainment.

Serving adults and their children birth – age 5

Working as a coalition, members are making available early development screeners like the Ages & Stages Questionnaires. Parents complete the ASQ3 and then trained professionals score and provide resources or referrals as needed to promote early development and school readiness.

Incentives

Read Ready Covington sponsors two reading challenges during the school year to encourage children and their families to use F2B and CKU at home and on the go, according to Connolly. The Mayor’s Holiday Reading Challenge (November 1-December 12) and Read Across Covington (March 3-April 7, 2025). Five children each week that meet the 75 minute or more challenge are eligible for prizes – a total of 60 children win prizes during the two-yearly challenges.

Read Ready Covington supports Parent Power with resources, information, and experiences.

“We have partners that include the local schools, agencies and City staff,” says Mary Kay Connolly, who was a teacher and counselor in Northern Kentucky schools and graduated both NKU and Xavier University with an MA Degree. The coalition has their A-to-Z Walk in six different Kenton County neighborhoods; and has tripled the number of Little Free Libraries, according to Connolly.

And there she was, reading to a group of kids on a Saturday morning at The Point/Perk Coffee Shop – 45 W. Pike Street.

“It’s all about together time,” she said.