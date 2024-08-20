Learning Grove’s NaviGo offering new career exploration option — a mental health program

Learning Grove’s NaviGo team recently announced a new career exploration cohort through its Scholars program that launches with this school year. Its new mental health cohort will allow selected students to learn from local mental health professionals in various fields, while working with a NaviGo Coach to provide career and college planning in conjunction with their learning.

“We’re so grateful for our local county leaders for supporting this cohort,” said NaviGo Executive Director Kathy Burkhardt. “There’s a critical need to uplift the mental health profession and workforce; these professionals are the architects of healing for the mind, and the guardians of our collective well-being in the community.”

The program is powered by a grant provided through Boone, Campbell, and Kenton County fiscal courts and is presented in partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services.

The cohort will offer two groups for students to explore different focus areas, with both groups to be offered in fall and spring. The first group will focus on social work, addiction counseling, family counseling, pastoral counseling, and art therapy. The second will focus on psychology (school/private practice), psychiatric services, and school counseling. Classes will be held at the Edgewood campus of Gateway Community & Technical College.

“I’m thankful for both NaviGo’s forward-thinking approach, and for Judge/Executives Gary Moore, Kris Knochelmann, and Steve Pendery for their vision for the future and applying generous financial support where it’s needed most,” said Learning Grove CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor.

“This is systems change at work – for today’s students, who are tomorrow’s leaders. This is also another shining example of how Northern Kentucky organizations collaborate thoughtfully to broaden impact.”

Applications are now being accepted through NaviGo’s website, through Wednesday, Sept. 4.

More information and applications can be found at navigoprep.com/navigo-scholars.



NaviGo Scholars is a Learning Grove program. Through NaviGo Scholars, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky businesses have the power to connect with high school students who have the interest and aptitude for their industry. Business sponsors in the NaviGo Scholars program hand-pick potential future employees, guiding them and training them at an early age. NaviGo staff recruit students, and sponsoring businesses then select who they want to be part of their personalized NaviGo Scholars group.

Learning Grove develops and supports innovative quality learning experiences that empower children, youth, and families across diverse communities. Learning Grove envisions a world where all children and youth reach their full potential, and all families thrive.