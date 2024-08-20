Ludlow resident Albert Turner hits it big with $175,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off win

Albert Turner, of Ludlow, is $175,000 richer after winning the top prize on a Cash Blast Scratch-off.

Turner plays the Kentucky Lottery somewhat regularly, and after winning $50 on a Scratch-off earlier this month, decided to spend $10 of it on another game.

“I don’t always scratch them off, I just scan them,” Turner said. “I scanned it (the ticket), and it said ‘See Clerk Corp.’”

Turner thought there was just an issue with the ticket, but then he scratched it off to see that it was a $175,000 winner. He had revealed wins on all 21 spots, totaling the game’s top prize.

Kentucky Lottery

“I couldn’t catch my breath,” he said. “I ran home and signed the back of it.”

Once home, Turner’s wife asked him why he was so pale. “I hit it big! I hit big,” he told her.

“My heart was crawling out of my throat,” Turner added.

Later that day, the Kenton County player said he posted on social media that it was the best day of his life, and he had won the lottery.

“People asked how much, and I said ‘$1,000,’” Turner joked.

“I haven’t been able to sleep,” he said.

After taxes, Turner walked away with a check for $123,000. The couple said the win couldn’t come at a better time and plan to take a vacation and pay off bills with their winnings.

Riverside Marketplace in Ludlow, where the winning ticket was sold, will receive $1,750.

Kentucky Lottery