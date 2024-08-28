Magnified Giving gives more than $36,000 in grants, showcasing the impact of youth-led philanthropy

Magnified Giving has announced the distribution of $36,222 in grants to 29 unique organizations and nonprofits in Northern Kentucky through the hands of youth participating in the Youth Philanthropy Program.

During the 2023-2024 school year, Northern Kentucky schools and community organizations hosted 25 programs to educate and engage youth in philanthropy. Each group received a $1,000 Magnified Giving grant to award to a local nonprofit, and many groups engaged in fundraising to award even larger grants, demonstrating the powerful impact of youth-led philanthropy on the community.

Magnified Giving is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, inspiring, and engaging students in philanthropy. Their Youth Philanthropy Program empowers students to take an active role in philanthropy by researching and connecting with local nonprofits, volunteering with them, and advocating for their chosen nonprofits to receive grants.

Maginified Giving’s approach not only provides financial support to local organizations but also instills a lifelong commitment to giving in young people.

The following schools and community organizationsfacilitated Youth Philanthropy Programs in Kentucky, demonstrating a commitment to helping youth in their care grow as responsible citizens and knowledgeable philanthropists:

• Badin High School

• Beechwood High School

• Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati – Kenton County Club

• Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati – Buenger (Newport) Club

• Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati – Roll Hill Club

• Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati – Tichner Club

• Brighton Center – Dayton Youth Leadership Development

• Brighton Center – Newport Youth Leadership Development

• Brighton Center – Ockerman Middle School Youth Leadership Development

• Brighton Center – Campbell County Middle School

• Campbell County Middle School

• Conner Middle School (3 programs)

• Conner High School

• Covington Catholic High School

• Dayton High School

• Grant County High School

• Grant County Middle School

• Holmes High School

• Navigo (Learning Grow) Ludlow Middle School SOAR Program

• Northern Kentucky Cheer Coaches Association Youth Board

• Notre Dame Academy (2 programs)

• St. Henry District High School

The hundreds of youth who participated in these programs selected the following organizations to receive their grant funding, becoming engaged advocates for their missions:

• 4 Paws for Ability

• A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio

• Bluebird Bus of Hope

• Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

• Cinderella’s Closet of Northern Kentucky

• City Gospel Mission

• Conner Youth Service Center

• Fridge Industries

• Friends of the Castle

• Hamilton County Community Action Agency

• Henry Hosea House

• Homeless Animal Rescue Team

• Kentucky Search Dog Association

• Larry H. Spears Foundation

• Life Forward

• Little Brother Friends of the Elderly

• Madisonville Education and Assistance Center

• Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky

• Operation Honor Corp. Patriot’s Landing

• Parkinson’s Support and Wellness

• Pet Partners of Greater Cincinnati

• Ronald McDonald House

• Sam Hubbard Foundation

• St. Bernard Food Pantry

• St. Vincent DePaul Cincinnati

• Stray Animal Adoption Program

• The Barrack’s Project

• The Dragonfly Foundation

• Yellow Ribbon Support Center

The total funds granted by NKY programs this year have made a significant impact, supporting a diverse range of causes from animal welfare and veteran support to health services and community assistance programs. Lindsey Barta, Director of Communications at Magnified Giving, commented: “We are incredibly proud of the students and schools involved in our Youth Philanthropy Program. Their dedication to understanding community needs and making meaningful contributions is inspiring. The $36,000 distributed this year by Northern Kentucky programs will support vital services and initiatives across the region, and we know that the effects of this process will have so many ripple effects in the lives of these youth and in Northern Kentucky.”

Magnified Giving continues to foster a culture of generosity and civic responsibility among young people. The success of this year’s grant distribution is a testament to the commitment and hard work of participating schools and students. Magnified Giving facilitated 136 total Youth Philanthropy Programs during the 2023-2024 school year, including the 25 programs based in Northern Kentucky. 5,737 youth engaged in the program, and they granted $196,223 to 152 nonprofits in Ohio and Kentucky.

For more information about Magnified Giving and the Youth Philanthropy Program, please visit www.magnifiedgiving.org.

