Ohio River Way to host 2024 Ohio River Summit September 11-12 in Maysville; register online

Ohio River Way’s 2024 Ohio River Summit will take place on September 11- 12 in Maysville.

This year’s summit, themed “Investing In Vibrant River Communities,” will shine a spotlight on the progress and future potential of communities along the Ohio River.

“This summit is more than just a meeting — it’s a gathering of minds and resources dedicated to fostering investment in a vibrant, healthy, and prosperous Ohio River region,” said Heather French Henry, a Maysville native and honorary hair of the summit. “We’re excited to bring together stakeholders from across the region to share ideas, develop partnerships and drive positive change.”

On September 11, participants will take trolley and voyageur canoe tours departing from the French Quarter Inn, followed by a social dinner at Limestone Landing Park. The main event on September 12 will be held at the Cox Building, featuring a full day of programming focused on enhancing the vibrancy of communities along the river. The day will include networking sessions and expert speakers focused on tourism, ecological restoration and economic development.

“We are extremely excited to be hosting the 2024 Ohio River Way Summit in Maysville,” said Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill. “This group creates opportunities for sharing ideas, resources and funding opportunities. We look forward to sharing our beautiful historic city, legendary characters and warm hospitality with attendees.”

A highlight of the summit will be the breakout sessions on September 12. In the morning, attendees will explore funding opportunities and state specific initiatives for Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. The afternoon sessions will offer committee meetings alongside a special seminar titled “Waterfront Projects That Don’t Wash Away” with speakers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and BoardSafe Docks.

The registration fee includes access to all summit events, including the Wednesday evening tours and dinner, Thursday morning refreshments, Thursday lunch and all conference materials. To register for the 2024 Ohio River Way Summit, visit ohioriverway.org.

“The Ohio River is more than just a body of water—it’s a vital artery that connects our communities and fuels our economy,” said Forest Clevenger, Executive Director of the Ohio River Way. “This summit is a unique opportunity to bring fresh ideas and resources to the table, ensuring that our river towns can flourish.”

Ohio River Way