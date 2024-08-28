Fall might be right around the corner, but Kyians warned to be prepared for extreme heat this week

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

It may be less than a month before the start of the fall season, but the National Weather Service says we can expect the hottest temperatures of the summer this week in Kentucky, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures statewide are forecast to be at or at least near 100 degrees during that three-day period, and with more humid conditions on the way, heat index readings in the triple digits are also expected, with little or no chance of rain until the end of the work week.

Here are some tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to help you stay safe during extreme heat:

Stay Cool

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

• Contact your local officials to locate air-conditioned shelters in your area.

• Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

• Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day.

• Avoid direct sunlight.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day, avoid leaving pets outside.

Stay Hydrated

• Drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

• Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

• Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

• Make sure your family, friends, neighbors and pets are drinking enough water.

Stay Informed

• Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and more safety tips.

In addition to the heat, the ozone level in some counties are expected to reach the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range, so be alert to air quality.