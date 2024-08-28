New development for old ACME Lock location in Covington is glitzy food, live entertainment Galaxie

Staff report

A new development will soon occupy space in downtown Covington vacated by ACME Lock at 815 Madison Avenue — and is bringing a successful Louisville-based bar, restaurant and live music venue to the city’s food and entertainment mix.

Cincinnati-based Comey and Shepherd Realtors and Christopher Pfeiffer announced a deal with Louisville-based Galaxie and Blue Bridge Holdings, LLC to redevelop the facility.

The project is underway, with a complete overhaul of the unfinished garage space and outdated retail space by Core Resources and is expected to be complete this fall.

“A successful downtown should feature entertainment venues that appeal to diverse audiences,” said Covington Mayor Joe Meyer. “This sounds like a great concept and a good fit for this area, which already includes a variety of popular night-time spots like the Madison Theater, Braxton Brewery, Second Story, and Zapata, among many others.”

The site is a block south of Pike & Madison, an area of intense redevelopment that includes North by Hotel Covington in the former YMCA building, conversion of the former Landwehr Hardware story into new apartments, and Blue North’s start-up hub in the former Sims Furniture building, set to open in 2025.

“815 Madison represents a high level of opportunity for the continued growth & development in Covington’s urban core. Galaxie in Louisville has been incredibly successful and is bringing their entertainment concept to Covington as part of their growth strategy in Kentucky,” said Christopher Pfeiffer, principal of The Pfeiffer Group and Realtor for Comey and Shepherd Realtors.

The project includes a new bar and restaurant, along with live music space in a unique and eclectic environment.

“Galaxie is a modern take on the classic neighborhood bar,” said Thor Morgan, owner of Galaxie. “We are excited to expand our interstellar brand to the Cincinnati area and join the momentum of Covington’s redevelopment. This fall guests will be introduced to our out of this world margaritas, creative food menu, and eclectic live music.”