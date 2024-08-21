Mike Tussey: It’s ‘National Senior Citizens Day’; time to salute contributions, skill, service

August 21 may slide right on by for most of us today. However, today is an opportunity to recognize and appreciate what the pillars of our communities have achieved through their accomplishments and experience.

In fact, we often seek wisdom and guidance from older people and of course, learn valuable lessons from their lifetime experiences.

So, how did this special day come about that we celebrate today?

The day was August 19, 1988 when President Ronald Reagan declared that August 21 would henceforth be known as : “NATIONAL SENIOR CITIZENS DAY.” President Reagan commented:

“For all they have achieved throughout life and for they continue to accomplish, we owe our older citizens our thanks and a heartfelt salute.”

So, how can we observe this wonderful day?

• Spend time with the seniors you know and within your family. Give them a call and let them know they are greatly appreciated and loved.

• If you are a senior citizen, check for special discounts and promotions at stores and restaurants.

• Share your smile and hello to those seniors who live in your neighborhood. Better still, stop by to visit, they will love it.



Today, America’s senior citizens are a rapidly growing age group. Reports of 2022 show that over 17% of our population are seniors (65 and above). By 2050, that number will increase to 22%.

So, exactly what age deems you to be a senior citizen?

Some feel that age would be 60, others have a wider thought that includes individuals even in their 50s and 40s. Actually, there is no universal definition of a “senior citizen.” Obviously, many believe that when you reach a certain age milestone you have arrived.

Once you have retired, the belief is you have reached your “Golden Years.” But, take it from me, I choose to call those years “The Rusty Years.”

I retired at age 65 from law enforcement with my pension, health care and of course Social Security. Many in their elder years retire at an age where upon they face many difficulties and likely suffer from health and/or economic issues. For me, I was lucky that I could feasibly move full-time back to my broadcasting career which supplemented my income.

However, for everyone, there will be a time when you will step aside and enjoy your final years.

Legendary comedian George Burns may have said it best: “By the time you’re 80 years old you’ve learned everything. You only have to remember it.” Trust me, how very true his statementis.

The next time you’re out shopping, begin noticing the elder folks who are still working.

In many cases, some have to in order to make ends meet.Then there are those who simply love going to work while meeting and working with new friends.

Several months ago while shopping at Walmart and Meijer in Florence, there were three senior employees who served as their company’s “Greeters.” All three seniors have one commonality besides their elder status. They love to meet their customers with a super smile and personality while you enter the store and when you leave.

Walmart’s Super Greeter is a fine man with a million dollar smile named “Wes” who is 72 today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY WES!!

When you enter Walmart most likely you will see Wes smiling and giving you a hearty “Welcome or Hello.” Wes has been with Walmart for 4 years and absoltuley loves his job as Greeter. When asked why he loves his job so very much – he replied: “I just love meeting people and really, I love to come to work every day – I have a great job!” Before coming to Walmart, he retired from Clearview Plastics in Chicago and Durobag in Florence.



At Meijer, another senior employee who is 76 is Bob Brady of Florence. He too, has that million dollar smile and warm greeting style while never seeing a stranger. Bob has been at Meijer for 4 years after his retirement where he was a computer operator workingin scheduling. Bob has his thoughts about his responsibility at Meijer: “During my shift it’s a great feeling meeting so many wonderful folks day after day. I like to think of myself as ‘The Ambassador of Meijer.’ I guess, really I am!”

While at Meijer, I met another Super Greeter with tons of energy and smiles, her name is ‘Dee’. This fine lady is absolutely amazing. That’s because Dee Martin is 92! She has been at Meijer since it opened in Florence 28 years ago and still loves her job. She works 4 days a week and wouldn’t have it any other way.

I asked her what her family thought about her still working and keeping very active day by day – she replied with a huge smile and laugh: “You don’t want to know!”

She accepts her responsibility very proudly while commenting: “Meeting and greeting our customers is so important. It’s what I love to do and I will continue as long as possible.”

These three wonderful seniors still contribute using their skills, energy, personality and talent every day. They indeed are ‘People Persons.’

Being a ‘Greeter’ is not for everyone, but these three seniors have found a home and all the dividends that go with it.

So, on this 36th anniversary of NATIONAL SENIOR CITIZENS DAY, let’s take a moment to salute all of our seniors who continue to not only work, but still are very valuable assets to their respective companies and communities nationwide.

Being an Octogenarian at 4 score and 5, my sincere thanks to the Northern Kentucky Tribune as it’s an honor and privilege to be a member of our staff.

Remember, we senior citizens are blessed with wisdom, pride, skills and talent we love to share. Remember, today is NATIONAL SENIOR CITIZENS DAY.

We love ya!

