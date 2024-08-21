NKYHealth offers variety of programs to ‘Build a Healthier YOU’ including weight management

Staff report

Did you know that the Northern Kentucky Health Department offers a variety of services and programs focused on building a healthier YOU.

Individual health is part of its effort to improve public health. Helping you eat better, exercise appropriately, kick the smoking habit, staying healthy through vaccines, screenings, and diagnostic are all part of NKYHealth’s rich program offerings.

Here’s a specific example:

NKY Health offers monthly, free support group sessions for weight management led by a registered dietitian. This is not a diet program. The OFF Support Sessions are for adults who would like monthly ongoing support for changing lifestyle habits.

Learn how to lose and manage your weight through long-term lifestyle changes of healthy eating habits, food choices, and regular exercise.

The support group sessions are also appropriate for people with diabetes.

Come as needed for accountability, support, motivation, education, and for community by connecting with others on the same journey.

The monthly OFF Support Sessions are held one Monday evening per month at 6 p.m. Sessions are virtual on Google Meet (can be accessed via computer, tablet, or mobile device or dial in by phone).

To sign up for the monthly weight management sessions and weekly Healthy Monday Tip emails, please complete this online form.

For more information about the support groups and OFF program, please contact Monica Smith (monica.smith@nkyhealth.org) or 859-363-2114.