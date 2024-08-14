National Civics Bee Kentucky State Finals to be held on August 22 at state fair in Louisville

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation will host the National Civics Bee Kentucky State Finals on Thursday, August 22 at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville.

Participants of the Kentucky State Finals are the top participants from six local Civics Bees that were held across the Commonwealth earlier this year:

• Nate Andrews, Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber

• Ava Bogard, Paducah Area Chamber

• Hillary Bohannon, Paducah Area Chamber

• Jacob Castle, Southeast Kentucky Chamber

• Cody Cox, London-Laurel County Chamber

• Carmen DeAtley-Rosales, Northern Kentucky Chamber

• Javan Dotson, Southeast Kentucky Chamber

• Addison Dillingham, London-Laurel County Chamber

• Isabella George, London-Laurel County Chamber

• Daniel Gerhardt, Campbellsville-Taylor County Chamber

• Gloria Greenwell, Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber

• Sawyer Leet, Paducah Area Chamber

• Xander Lobb, Campbellsville-Taylor County Chamber

• Samantha Morrell, Northern Kentucky Chamber

• Ava June Tackett, Southeast Kentucky Chamber

• James Owen Taylor, Northern Kentucky Chamber

• Kaysen Thompson, Campbellsville-Taylor County Chamber

• Noah Ward, Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber

Participants will compete in a live quiz to test their civics knowledge and present on an issue facing their communities in front of a panel of judges. The winner of the Kentucky State Finals will receive a $1,000 prize and compete in the first-ever National Civics Bee Finals in Washington D.C. on November 12, 2024, where the Kentucky state champion will compete against the other state finalists for a chance to receive over $50,000 in prizes.

The National Civics Bee is an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition hosted by the Kentucky Chamber Foundation in Louisville will aim to inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.

