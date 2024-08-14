Two community meetings scheduled to discuss NKY’s housing needs; make your voice heard

Northern Kentucky’s existing and planned housing stock does not match trends in its workforce development, according to the Northern Kentucky Housing Study.

Community leaders are inviting the public to provide feedback at open houses across the region to help inform community-driven, income-aligned housing strategy.



According to the Northern Kentucky Housing Study, at its current rate, workforce job creation in Northern Kentucky is outpacing workforce housing availability, putting strain on residents and employers.

Hosted by Brighton Center in partnership with the United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD), these events will gather input from community members to understand how Northern Kentucky’s current housing landscape has impacted their families, and how they hope policymakers will address housing issues going forward.

Upcoming open houses will be held:

• Thursday, August 22 from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Independence Senior Center (2001 Jack Woods Parkway, Independence) and • Thursday, September 5 from 5–6:30 p.m. at the Pendleton County Public Library (801 Robbins Ave., Falmouth)

Participants will have the opportunity to review data from the 2023 NKADD Housing Data study and will be asked to reflect on that data and share their unique experiences with housing in the Northern Kentucky region with organizers and other participants.



Among its numerous findings, the study asserts Northern Kentucky needs to add 6,650 additional housing units over the next five years beyond the housing developments known to be already underway or in planning stages. Furthermore, those additional units must align with and reflect the income levels of the region’s workforce.



These public feedback sessions will help leaders create solutions that will help ensure income-aligned housing across Northern Kentucky that helps us meet our basic economic needs and enable regional growth.



Read more about the NKADD study here.



To RSVP or find more information about the open house sessions, email Stiene@brightoncenter.com or call 859-491-8303 (ext. 2031).