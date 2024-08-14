2024 Prep Football Previews: Dayton coach wants to “take the next step” with revised lineup

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports contributor

Last season, the Dayton Greendevils extended their post-season success by winning a Class 1A football playoff game for the third consecutive year.

“We want to prove this season that we can take the next step in our program,” said head coach Jesse Herbst.

On paper, it looks like that could be difficult for Dayton to do with only three starters returning on offense and four on defense from a team that finished 5-7 under Herbst, who is entering his sixth season with the program.

The Greendevils defeated Bellevue, 38-14, in the 150th “Battle for the Paddle” to post their fourth straight win in that series. They lost their next two district games and then posted back-to-back victories against Trimble County and Brossart before a playoff loss to Newport Central Catholic.

In their last three losses to district opponents Newport and NewCath, the Greendevils were outscored, 130-34, and crossed the goal line only four times.



“I think we all agreed we didn’t live up to our full potential last season,” said senior center Peyton Young, one of this year’s team captains. “This season, we’ll be able to rely on our returning experience while still managing a relatively young team.”



Offensively, the Greendevils have to replace eight starters on last year’s team that relied heavily on the ground game with three players rushing for over 400 yards.



The only one returning from the trio is senior quarterback Chad Nickell, who had 450 yards rushing and 521 yards passing. He scored a team-high nine rushing touchdowns and threw five TD passes.



“It’s no secret we prioritize running the ball,” Young said. “To be a top program in 1A, you have to establish it as your identity.”



Young is listed as the top returning starter on the offensive line that gave up just nine quarterback sacks last season. He said several other senior linemen have “experience needed to use to our advantage.”

On the defensive end, Dayton returns four starters. The seven who graduated accounted for over 78 percent of the team’s tackles last season. The top returning tackler is senior Blake Puchta, who made 60 stops at linebacker.



Despite a fresh defensive unit, Young sees this team preparing for the season with a different mentality during practice.

“Last year was a prime example showing how not buying into the program and our style of play could expose us,” said the senior team captain. “We’ve bought in this season and believe in what we can do.”



This season would be the ideal time to find success.

The Dayton team will be playing one final season at 90-year-old O.W. Davis Field, one of the last grass playing fields in the area.

The Greendevils have five games left to play on the historic field before moving to a new athletic complex on campus that is currently under construction.



“Something I’ve always believed in was pushing my teammates to be the best they can be on the field,” Young said. “That’s exactly what I expect to do playing on this field one last time.”

DAYTON GREENDEVILS

2023 SEASON: 5-7 record, lost in second round of Class 1A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 3 offense, 4 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 1A, District 3 with Bellevue, Newport, Newport Central Catholic.

HEAD COACH: Jesse Herbst (25-31 in five seasons at Dayton).

2024 SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 – GALLATIN COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 – at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 – OWEN COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 – at Ludlow, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 – LEXINGTON SAYRE, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 – MARION COUNTY, 8 p.m.

Oct. 11 – at Bellevue, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 – NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 – at Newport, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – at Trimble County, 7:30 p.m.