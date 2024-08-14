Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky celebrates launch of microtransit service pilot in Campbell County

Staff report

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky on Tuesday celebrated the launch of the on-demand microtransit service TANK Plus to Campbell County.

The launch event, held at the Campbell County Senior Center in Highland Heights, was attended by Campbell County Fiscal Court and TANK officials as well as representatives from a number of other community organizations. Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery said the new service will solve a number of transportation challenges that have developed across the county.

“In recent years, we’ve seen significant changes in how our residents live and travel, with many seniors choosing to stay in their homes longer but facing challenges with driving,” said Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “TANK Plus addresses these challenges by offering on-demand, curb-to-curb service that connects residents in Newport, Southgate, Cold Spring, Highland Heights, Melbourne, and Silver Grove to vital services such as grocery stores, medical facilities, and more, ensuring they have the mobility they need.”

TANK Plus is a flexible, on-demand way to get around, curb-to-curb within a designated zone, or to connect to the TANK fixed route network for travel outside of the zone. Microtransit is designed to provide transit in areas of low-density that do not have access to fixed route bus service.

Gina Douthat, general manager of TANK’s board of directors, said the company is committed to testing new service models and exploring ways to better use technology to provide services.

“We are excited to be able to bring transit service to communities that have not, in some cases, had public transit services in more than a decade,” Douthat said. “TANK is focusing resources in a new way with TANK Plus, providing direct, affordable, on-demand transit right to the communities and people that need it.”

As transit needs have evolved in recent years, using an on-demand service model to meet mobility needs is something TANK has been investigating. TANK Plus will provide accessible, on-demand, local service for anyone within the designated zones.

TANK is introducing the TANK Plus service model in Campbell County as a year-long pilot. The service will provide critical mobility to medical facilities, school and basic necessities like fresh food and groceries for many Campbell County residents.

“The TANK Board remains steadfast in its dedication to serving those in our community who need our services most,” said Gina Rittinger, chair of the TANK Board of Directors. “Microtransit represents our solution for reaching individuals in Campbell County areas where fixed transit routes aren’t viable due to low density. We are eager to see how this pilot program benefits our community.”

TANK Plus Campbell County service details:

Service Hours: • Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fare Information: • Traveling curb-to-curb within the zone is $5.00 per trip

• Traveling from your zone to a designated fixed route transfer point is $2.50 per trip (Full bus fare will apply for fixed route trips) Fixed Route Transfer Points: • Covington Transit Center

• Monmouth at Carothers Bus Stop

• St. Elizabeth-Ft. Thomas Bus Stop

• Lakeside Dorms NKU Bus Stop

Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky