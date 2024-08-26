Newport Central Catholic will host its 1st Annual Alumni Weekend on Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14.

Alumni are invited for a weekend filled with fun, reconnecting with old friends, and celebrating shared memories. Alumni Weekend is open to all ANDP, OLP, NC, and NCC alumni and friends.

Friday, September 13 will feature an Alumni Tailgate party at the school from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Classmates and friends will gather on The Hill before the Thoroughbreds take on the Conner Cougars.

The event includes food and drinks with pizza provided by alumni-owned (Paul Fessler ’81) Fessler’s Legendary Pizza and Hoagies. It’s free, but to help with planning, please RSVP here forms.gle/uXX1nGsbH3Nqnjex7.

Next, cheer on the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds as they take on Conner High School at Covington Catholic at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here or at the gate.



Immediately following the game, the official alumni post-game party will be held at 927 Reserve. Owners Matt and Stephanie Peluso Steffen ’88 will have the bar hopping with Thoroughbred pride.

On Saturday, September 14, join the community in worship at our Alumni Mass at 4 p.m. graciously hosted by Saint Thomas Roman Catholic Parish, Fort Thomas.

That evening the Newport Catholic Class of 1974 will hold its 50 Year Reunion at the school from 6:30-9 p.m. RSVP to Kevin Desmond at kevin.desmond@desmondinsurance.com.

The Newport Central Catholic Class of 1999 will celebrate its 25th Reunion at the school from 7:30-10:30 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre. To RSVP email Steve Broering at sbroering@hotmail.com.

Details about the weekend are here.