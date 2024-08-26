Margaret van Gilse talks to Rotarians about the coming new RxPredict health solution

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Not yet – but it is coming. At least that is what Margaret van Gilse promised a group of Covington Rotarians at their recent luncheon.

What is coming?

Predict, says van Giles.

“It delivers personalized whole health solutions to lower chronic disease risks, healthcare costs for employers and health plans,” she confidentially told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Van Giles is no stranger in the health care business. She specialized in health care marketing and business development throughout her career and has held positions of increasing responsibility in education and healthcare, consulting not only in the Tri-state but in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Juan, Boulder, and Nashville.

After raising over $100 million for Bexion Pharmaceuticals – a drug development company developing innovative cures for cancer, located in Covington – she retired after 16 years.

Currently, she is providing business development consulting to RxPredict, a data-driven Healthcare solutions provider developing personalized nutrition and supplements for optimal workforce health.

In fact, van Gilse noted that RxPredict represents one of the most advanced AI solutions to target chronic disease management focused on individuals, to help them manage their condition.

So, what exactly does RxPredict do?

It provides a comprehensive program for employee health and wellness and promises ‘Whole Health’ by matching diet, exercise, vitamin, minerals, and supplements to each person’s unique DNA and gut mycobiome. And it inhibits gut-generated endotoxins from entering the bloodstream

The benefits of a healthy gut are that is improves digestive health and decreases heart disease risk as well as diabetes risk – and it also enhances brain health, van Giles said.

Founded in 2015 in Cincinnati, RxPredict simply uses a combination of DNA and gut microbiome testing, bioscience research, and AI algorithms to create individualized diet and exercise plans.

Additionally, vitamins and supplements are tailored to match person’s DNA and gut microbiome to help lower the risk of cardiometabolic diseases.

Personalized DNA gatherings from individuals from a cheek swab are analyzed for diet and fitness, food sensitivities, vitamins, and minerals.

Also, those gatherings are used for personalized daily meal and exercise plans; and tailored cardio- and strength-training exercises. Those gatherings identify gut microbiome in the digestive system and help to understand the health of one’s microbiome and which specific nutrients one requires to optimize the gut microbiome – on a very personal and individual level.

After personal data is collected the results are in a personalized 90-day supplement – a powder mixed in water taken first thing in the morning.

“The individual will repeat DNA and stool testing in 90 days to track progress and make adjustments to the next 90-day supplement,” van Giles said.

RxPredict is now working with the NKY Chamber of Commerce hoping to help companies of all sizes in the region to enjoy transformation and improvements in health through cardio versus strength training and diet.

Margaret van Giles says, “We’re not on the market just yet.”