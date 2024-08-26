Riverfest ’24 heads up: Boom on the Bridge, Covington and Newport familiar restrictions

Staff report

Cincinnati’s Riverfest on Labor Day is nationally recognized as one of the top single-day festivals in the country. Riverfest is slated for September 1st with fireworks launching from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m.



Boom on the Bridge is a unique opportunity to experience the Fireworks on Labor Day during the annual Riverfest celebration up close from the best view in town – on the Purple People Bridge.

The annual fundraiser is a complete VIP experience with unobstructed views, music by Thompson Audio Visions, City BBQ, Cookiefection, Sunset Slush of NKY, West Sixth Brewing, StoneBrook Winery, Northside Distilling Co. and parking at Newport on the Levee, private restrooms, and custom Purple People Bridge gifts included.



All proceeds from the celebration will go to preserving, maintaining, and enhancing the iconic Purple People Bridge for many years.



Sponsorships and Individual Tickets Available:



(12) TABLE SPONSORSHIPS – $1,500 • One (1) reserved table for 8 people • One (1) drink ticket per person • One (1) food ticket and one (1) dessert ticket per person • Four (4) validated parking passes • Sponsor name and logo will be featured on the table during the event



(200) INDIVIDUAL TICKETS – $150 • One (1) drink ticket per person • One (1) food ticket and one (1) dessert ticket per person • One (1) validated parking pass

A validated parking pass will be included with the purchase of every two (2) ticket



For additional information: Call 859-655-7700 or e-mail: Info@PurplePeopleBridge.com



To order tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/2024-boom-on-the-bridge



Covington

Large crowds will again flock to the riverfront and viewing spots around Covington to watch the 48th annual Labor Day weekend fireworks on Sunday, Sept. 1, so the City and its Police Department are putting in place familiar restrictions designed to ensure safety and orderly traffic flow.

The rules address issues like road closures, parking, alcohol, skateboards, motorized scooters, and glass containers and are similar to those from previous years.

The rules apply in Devou Park and what’s called the downtown Riverfest Impact Area – the area north of East Fourth Street between the Licking River and Madison Avenue, with a contiguous section from Madison to Johnson Street along West Rivercenter Boulevard (see map above).

Police Chief Brian Valenti stressed the enormity of the event.

“Riverfest brings thousands of people to the riverfront and other locations with a view of the river,” Valenti said. “We ask for everyone’s patience as they navigate the pedestrian-filled roadways. Our goal is to have a fun and safe event so patrons can return for years to come.”

The Covington Police Command Center for what’s called the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks will be located once again at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, at the corner of Madison Avenue and Rivercenter Boulevard.

To help people with disabilities access the Impact Area, police will have a cart and driver on site. People who need this service should contact the Command Center at (859) 760-7018 when they arrive Sunday.

The fireworks display starts at 9 p.m. For information about the display and the corresponding events in Cincinnati, visit the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks website.

Covington road closures for Sunday, Sept. 1

• All streets north of East Fourth Street from Madison Avenue to the Licking River will be closed to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m. • The Roebling Suspension Bridge will close at 6 p.m. to both vehicles and pedestrians. The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will close to vehicles at 6 p.m. and pedestrians at 8 p.m. • The Fourth Street Bridge to Newport will close at 8 p.m. • Madison Avenue will remain open to allow access to public parking lots and garages until they are full or 6 p.m., whichever occurs first. Once the parking lots and garages are full, Madison will be closed to through traffic north of Fourth Street. Exceptions will be made for TANK buses, invitation holders to the Metropolitan Club, and hotel guests with room keys and parking passes. • Access to Devou Park, Kenton Hills, and The Bluffs will be restricted beginning at 2 p.m. to residents and their guests only. • Streets inside of the Impact Area will not reopen and residents and guests will not be permitted to exit the Impact Area in a vehicle until pedestrians have safely cleared out and Covington Police determine that it is safe to do so. This may take up to an hour after the fireworks are completed. (The fireworks begin just after 9 p.m. and last for about 30 minutes.)

Parking

The following areas within the Impact Area will be posted as “No Parking, Tow Away Zones.” Vehicles parked in these areas will be towed starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, including next to parking meters:

• Riverside Drive.

• Rivercenter Boulevard.

• Garrard Street between East Second Street and Riverside Drive.

• Kennedy Street between East Second Street and Riverside Drive.

• Shelby Street.

• Scott Boulevard north of East Fourth Street.

• Greenup Street north of East Fourth Street.

• East Third Street east of Madison Avenue.

• Park Place.

• Court Street.

• Surface lots along the floodwall on Rivercenter Boulevard between Madison Avenue and Johnson Street and below the Roebling Suspension Bridge.

• Grass areas in Devou Park.

All vehicles parked in garages and parking lots located in the Impact Area will not be permitted to leave until pedestrian traffic has cleared and Covington Police have determined that it is safe for vehicle traffic.

Alcohol and other restrictions

• Alcohol is prohibited on City property and in public places at all times. All coolers and beverage containers are subject to inspection and will be checked at designated checkpoints. • Anyone wishing to bring alcohol to a private event must have it in the Impact Area before 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., police officers will not allow anyone – including residents – with alcohol to enter the Impact Area. • Glass containers, bicycles, skateboards, pets, roller blades, roller skates, fireworks, and motorized scooters (such as Lime, Bird etc.) are all prohibited in the Impact Area. • Motorized vehicles or scooters are also not permitted on floodwalls. • Swimming in both the Ohio and Licking Rivers is prohibited during Riverfest. • Mooring along the Covington shoreline is prohibited. • Only vendors with Special Event Permits issued by the City are permitted to enter the Impact Area. (Applications for those Special Events Permits must have been received 45 days in advance of the event day, by the way.)

Newport

Riverfest 2024 Regulations – Fireworks Show Begins at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, the City of Newport, along with Cincinnati and Covington, will participate in the largest celebration of the year. Such a large event requires some regulations. As you make plans to attend this year’s event, please remember these regulations will be in affect:

• DO NOT bring any beverages or ALCOHOL of any type into the venue. (Parents with infants may bring water, milk, or other simulated milk products).

• DO NOT bring any coolers, grills, tents, large umbrellas, or large chairs.

• DO NOT bring any roller skates, rollerblades, scooters, motorized vehicles, or bicycles.

• DO NOT bring any type of PETS.

• DO NOT park your vehicle illegally or anywhere you would not park at any other time. (Such as: expressways, medians, road shoulders, entrance ramps, exit ramps, roadway, or no parking zones).

• DO NOT bring or fly any drones, remote-controlled electronics, or any other flying objects.

• DO NOT bring any laser pointers or other light-emitting devices.

• NO SOLICITING north of 4th Street without a ‘Special Riverfest Vendors License’ issued specifically for the event.

Plan which side of the river you want to be on prior to 6 p.m., which is when most of the road and bridge closures begin. Pedestrian traffic closes at 7:30 p.m. on the Taylor Southgate Bridge. The Purple People Bridge is currently closed to pedestrian traffic at the Ohio border.

The Purple People Bridge will close to ALL pedestrian traffic (walkers, bikers, runners) at 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 1st and will remain closed until 2 a.m. on Monday, September 2nd.

Allow yourself plenty of time to arrive early due to limited parking and road closures.

Plan for long delays when leaving the event due to a large amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Dress appropriately for the weather.

Small children should consider wearing hearing protection.