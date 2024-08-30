Newport on the Levee fireworks Sunday — here’s the schedule for family-friendly fun

For an ultimate summer send-off, enjoy a great view of WEBN fireworks, live-music, family-friendly activities and more on Sunday at Newport on the Levee.

Celebrate the end of summer with a bang and this schedule of events:

The Gallery

• 3-7 p.m: Swing by the Gallery for a totally rad 90s makeover with Barbie, then check out TRADE for all your fly accessories, games, and art.

• 3-9 p.m.: Enjoy favorite classic games before getting slimed with Brighton Center.

The Plaza

• 3-6 p.m. Get ready to bust a move back to the 90s with live performances that are sure to be all that and a bag of chips. Plus explore our Nostalgia Zone.

• 6-9PM: It’s going to be a boot-scootin’ time with Denim Deluxe, who will be playing all your favorite 90s country.

• 9 p.m.: FIREWORKS START! Catch the Rozzi’s firework display synchronized perfectly with WEBN’s live broadcast.

The Riverfest soundtrack will be broadcast on WEBN 102.7, and is also available on the iHeartRadio app.

Parking Information:

Please pay at pay station before returning to your vehicle.

• $25 from noon to midnight when the garage closes.

• Monthly parking passes will be honored. However, you must have your parking pass or you will be responsible for paying for daily rate.

• Please prepare for a long wait to exit the garage after the fireworks.

Pop-Up Vendors:

Let’s Glow Crazy: Purchase light up toys from Let’s Glow Crazy on the Deck from 3-9 p.m.

Newport Racing & Gaming: Sign up for new cards and spin to win for prizes on the Lawn from 3-9 p.m.

FC Cincinnati: Visit their booth for giveaways and prizes on the Lawn from 3-9 p.m.

Funky Sunshine: Purchase Tie-Dye Apparel on the Deck from 3-9 p.m.