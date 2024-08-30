Thomas More University to celebrate opening of its new Acdemic Center on Sept. 10

August 30, 2024
Staff report

Thomas More University will celebrate the ribbon-cutting for its new Academic Center Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 3:15 p.m.

The event will feature several speakers, and include a reception and building tours following the ceremony.

(Photo from TMU)

The Academic Center is a $22 million facility featuring state-of-the-art technology, classrooms, the Wilbert L. Ziegler Auditorium with seating for 300+.

The new building will be home to:

• Robert W. Plaster College of Business

• Dr. Anthony ’65 and Geraldine ’66 Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

• Center for Faith, Mission, and Catholic Education and the

* Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III ’67 Institute for Religious Liberty.

Construction of the Academic Center is a flagship initiative of the Second Century Campaign: It’s time for More, which has received unprecedented support, exceeding $40 million.

The Academic Center helps set the stage for the next 100 years of education at Thomas More, continuing a long tradition of academic excellence, enhancing Thomas More’s reputation as an innovation destination, and helping to ensure students at Thomas More have the best opportunities and tools to succeed – both in their careers and in life.


