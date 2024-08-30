Seven Covington businesses receive façade incentives, rent subsidies through city’s small business program

A butcher, an art supply store and studio, a boutique event space, a deli, a men’s shop, and an empowerment center are among the businesses receiving façade or rent assistance during the latest round of Covington’s Small Business Incentive Program.

“Seeing a mix of startups launching their journey and established businesses investing in their future shows that we’re delivering on our promise – that Covington offers the partnerships, resources, and tools entrepreneurs need to thrive in our community,” said Covington Business Retention and Expansion Manager Patrick Duffy.

The Small Business Program is designed to nurture private investment, help create jobs, and establish a more attractive business environment in The Cov. Its three distinct incentives help fledgling businesses with first-year rent, help commercial property owners upgrade their exteriors, and help restore historic electric signs.

Each fiscal year, the City sets aside $150,000 for the incentives. On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners approved incentives for seven businesses totaling $39,400, leaving $110,600 for subsequent rounds.

“This program is making a real impact by helping new businesses take their first steps and existing businesses elevate their presence,” Duffy added.

This round’s awards:

Façade incentives

• $12,960 to Thrive Empowerment Center at 226 W. Pike Suite 2, to help remove and repair damaged molding, replace a cast tread/ledger, and caulk and paint. The business is located in the Mutter Gottes neighborhood. • $8,600 to Frank’s Men Shop at 32 W. Pike St. to rebuild and paint the soffit, and repaint the building. The business is located in the Mutter Gottes neighborhood. • $15,870 to 1132 Banklick St. to rebuild the storefront, paint the building, garage, and fire escape, and repair the MLK-facing porches, garage, and mortar repair. The building is located in the Westside neighborhood. • $14,900 to Red Bird Deli at 329 Pike St. for windows and paint touch up. The business is located in the Westside neighborhood.

Rent subsidy

• $6,000 to Reka’s Butcher at 401 Scott. St. The butcher shop, deli, and grocery specializes in high-quality meats and ready-to-go dinner options. The business is located on a visible corner of Scott and Fourth streets, has a three-year lease, has an estimated added payroll of $150,000, and will have six to eight full-time employees. The business aligns with the City’s “Made in The Cov” business sector and is located in the Central Business District. • $5,100 to Artmarkit at 1131 Holman St. The art supply store and studio will feature both new and used art supplies and will provide an environment to create, learn, and shop. Artmarkit is activating a previously vacant building in the 12th Street Corridor and has a five-year lease. The business aligns with the City’s “Experiencing The Cov” target sector and is located in the Westside neighborhood. • $6,000 to La Vela Venue at 20 E. Fifth St. The business is a boutique event space that will provide an affordable yet stylish location for corporate or social events, has a three-year lease, and aligns with the City’s “Experiencing The Cov” target sector. La Vela Venue is located in the Central Business District.

Katie Kit Threet, who taught art education in Covington Independent Schools, founded Artmarkit with a mission to foster and nurture community through creativity, providing space for all to explore their artistic potential as a community hub with a wide range of “pay-what-you-can” art supplies, accessible lessons, mentorship, and community events.

“There is no place we would rather be than in The Cov,” said Threet. “Artmarkit is for the people of Covington. We are building a creative community hub that everyone will have access to.”

Throughout September, Artmarkit will host a series of events: Community Donation Drop Weekend Sept. 6-7; Artmarkit Mixer Event, Sept. 12-13; and the Artmarkit Grand Opening on Sept. 22.

For information, visit applications and guidelines via the City of Covington website.

Existing businesses interested in applying should contact Business Retention & Expansion Manager Patrick Duffy at 859-292-2141 or PDuffy@covingtonky.gov. Prospective businesses should contact Business Attraction Manager Susan Smith at 859-292-2321 or susan.smith@covingtonky.gov.

Since 2017, the program has assisted 155 businesses or projects, including 58 businesses with women, veteran, minority, or LGBTQ owners.

Of the businesses receiving incentives this round, five qualify as Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE): La Vela Venu is women/minority-owned, Reka’s Butcher is women/LGBTQ-owned, Artmarkit is women/LGBTQ-owned, Thrive Empowerment is women-owned, and Frank’s Men Wear is 50% women-owned.

In 2021, the program received an award from the International Economic Development Council, the world’s largest organization of development professionals.

City of Covington