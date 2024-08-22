Opinion – Steve Rawlings: Amendment 2 will set aside constitutional limitations, provide for future success

As we get closer to November’s General Election, the discussion surrounding the proposed Ballot Amendment 2 which will be on the ballot is heating up. Several have weighed in on the topic, many with inaccurate doomsday predictions about the damage it will do to our public schools – despite evidence to the contrary.

As a lawmaker who voted to send the proposal to voters and an individual who supports giving families more freedom to access the best education for their child — regardless of where they live or how much they earn — I would like to address some of the misinformation.

Ultimately, I voted to place the proposed amendment on the ballot because it was the number one issue I heard about from constituents when I campaigned, and it has been consistently an issue throughout my time in the House. However, I ask each of you to consider this amendment as an opportunity to provide Kentucky students and their families with the same freedom that the vast majority of other states has, including all neighboring states.

Unlike most of the legislation we pass into law, Ballot Amendment 2 contains no specific policy. Instead, it strikes 133-year-old language from the state’s constitution to allow legislators more flexibility in considering a wide range of options for providing for a child’s education and adopting changes through the democratically-constructed process.

The proposed ballot language reads:

“To give parents choices in educational opportunities for their children, are you in favor of enabling the General Assembly to provide financial support for the education costs of students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are outside the system of common (public) schools by amending the Constitution of Kentucky as stated below?”

The proposed constitutional amendment would read:

“The General Assembly may provide financial support for the education of students outside the system of common schools. The General Assembly may exercise this authority by law, Sections 59, 60, 171, 183, 184, 186 and 189 of this Constitution notwithstanding.”

It goes without saying that Boone County Public Schools offers our community a quality educational experience. However, students in rural areas, low-income families, or underperforming school districts often have fewer opportunities and resources. In a school district just a few blocks from the capitol building, barely a third of elementary students scored proficient or distinguished in reading and math. Increasing educational choices can help bridge this gap.

Statewide, more than half of our students can’t read at grade level and barely a third are proficient in math. Discipline issues are driving kids out of school and teachers out of the profession. Attendance is such an issue that systems are struggling to get kids to even show up for class. Classroom teachers have to struggle for resources as central office staffs get bigger and bigger.

There is room for growth even within our community. After all, every child is unique, with different learning styles, interests, and needs. Traditional public schools, while beneficial for many, may not be the best fit for every student. By giving parents the ability to choose the educational environment that best suits their child, we ensure that each student has the opportunity to thrive. Introducing more educational choices can actually drive innovation and accountability within the education system.

I am committed to education and passionate about our obligation to ensure that the next generation of learners has every opportunity to succeed. The legislature has provided historic funding for kindergarten through 12th grade, even after adjusting for inflation. Altogether, with local and federal education funding, public schools spend more than $17,000 on each student.

Yet we continue to fail too many students at every single level. Ballot Amendment 2 is an opportunity to address that, and a chance to set aside the limitations that existed when the constitution was adopted in 1891 and provide students a chance at future success.

Representative Steve Rawlings serves the state’s 66th House District, located entirely within Boone County. Rawlings is a member of the House Education Committee.