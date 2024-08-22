Set Sail for a fun-filled adventure with BCM’s September 19 Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club

Set sail for a swashbuckling adventure at the next Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club on Thursday, September 19, at 11 a.m. at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

They’re celebrating National Talk Like a (Dancing) Pirate Day with a booty of fun, designed just for your little ones.

This month’s session will have your preschoolers ready to shout “Arrr!” as they dive into reading readiness and socialization, all while having a blast with educational experiments and S.T.R.E.A.M.-based activities (that’s science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math for all you landlubbers).

Cost is $3 plus museum admission. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required at least three days in advance. To reserve your spot, call Kim at 859-491-4003 or email education@bcmuseum.org

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum