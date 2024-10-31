Perfetti Van Melle CEO Sylvia Buxton inducted into National Candy Sales Association Hall of Fame

Sylvia Buxton, president and CEO of Perfetti Van Melle Americas business unit, has been inducted into the 2024 National Candy Sales Association (NCSA) Candy Hall of Fame.

Buxton was honored in during a ceremony in Orlando, Florida. The award is one of the highest honors in the confectionery industry, recognizing lifetime career achievements, loyalty to the industry and going above and beyond job requirements.

“This year’s Candy Hall of Fame celebration epitomized the best of the confectionery industry,” said Teresa Tarantino, executive director of NCSA. “The event celebrated creativity, passion and the legacy these individuals have contributed to our industry. Their work inspires us all to continue giving back in meaningful ways that help build and strengthen the worldwide confectionery industry.”

Buxton has more than 30 years of experience in the confectionery industry and has been in her current role since 2018, leading the Americas business unit including brands such as Airheads and Mentos. Under her leadership are more than 2,000 employees across the U.S., Canada and Mexico and now encompassing LATAM Export. She is the only woman on the company’s global executive team and is a dedicated advocate for women’s leadership, mentoring aspiring professionals and actively contributing to industry events.

Buxton is also active in the local Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky community, serving on numerous Boards of Directors. She was honored as one of the 2022 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky by the Women’s Initiative of the NKY Chamber and recognized as the 2024 Woman of Influence by the National Confectionery Association Women’s Leadership Group.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to have been selected alongside several other well-deserving colleagues for induction into the NCSA Candy Hall of Fame,” said Sylvia Buxton, President and CEO of Perfetti Van Melle North America. “This recognition is not just a testament to individual achievement, but a celebration of the collaboration, innovation and passion of the entire industry.”

Before joining Perfetti Van Melle, Buxton’s leadership in fast-moving consumer goods included shepherding and growing high profile businesses and brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, and Airwick.

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized members from all disciplines within the confectionery industry. To be selected, honorees must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry, be 50 years of age at the time of nomination, and complete a rigorous and competitive nomination process. Honorees should demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

