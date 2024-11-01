Attorney General asks Kyians to report any suspected election law violations — help keep elections secure

Attorney General Russell Coleman asks Kentuckians to report any suspected election law violations to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline at (800) 328-VOTE or online here.

“Every Kentuckian can be confident in the security and integrity of our elections. Our dedicated team of investigators, prosecutors and support staff is working tirelessly to protect every vote. We encourage anyone who suspects election law violations to contact the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline,” said Attorney General Coleman.



The Election Fraud Hotline is always open to receive messages.

On Election Day, the hotline is answered by members the Attorney General’s team from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Tips are reviewed and allegations of election fraud will be referred to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The Election Fraud Hotline team is led by Penny Thompson of the Special Prosecutions Division and Tonjua Casey of DCI.

Early voting is available through Saturday, Nov. 2.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

To find out when and where to cast your ballot, click here.

After Election Day, the Attorney General will randomly select 12 counties for an additional inquiry. In the selected counties, DCI detectives will speak with election officials, interview voters and review documents. Then, the Special Prosecutions Division will present a report to a grand jury.