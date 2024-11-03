3-peat: Covington earns top LGBTQ+ ‘score’ that measures how inclusive are city’s laws, policies, services

Covington has earned 100 points – out of a possible 100 – for the third year in a row on an index created by the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group to measure how inclusive Covington’s laws, policies, and services are for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people who live and work here.

In its annual Municipal Equality Index, or MEI, The Human Rights Campaign evaluates 506 cities across the nation based on their non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

Covington officials say the score released Thursday – which can be seen at Covington MEI scorecard – reflects consistent efforts to institutionalize and codify the City’s commitment to diversity.

“Supporting the LGBTQ+ community is a lot more than a parade, a festival, and drag shows,” City Manager Ken Smith. “You have to make sure your laws and employee policies walk the walk. We’re proud of the City’s work in this area to back up our reputation for inclusiveness, and we believe it’s more important than ever to step up and be a leader.”

In all, six cities in Kentucky were rated, with Lexington and Louisville also earning scores of 100.

Covington officials say the MEI score complements the City’s reputation as a welcoming place, as reflected in its brand identity, sponsorships of events supporting the LGBTQ+ community, support for the nearby NKY Pride Center, and an economic development strategy that embraces inclusion.

The efforts directly affecting the LGBTQ+ community fit within the larger context of the City’s efforts to include many different communities, as seen at Inclusive.

In fact, a citywide economic development strategy written by a national site selection consultant specifically saluted Covington’s history as “a pathfinder and leader of human rights policies” and concluded that its reputation for being “welcoming” was a positive factor that helped Covington grow its economy and attract creative talent from out of town.

In other words, Covington officials said, being welcoming was not only the right thing to do but also the smart thing to do.

MEI scores for Kentucky cities:

• 100 – Covington

• 100 – Lexington

• 100 – Louisville

• 67 – Berea

• 66 – Frankfort

• 66 – Morehead

• 51 – Bowling Green

• 50 – Owensboro

