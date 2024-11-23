Go Pantry names Junior Board, Student Ambassadors who help provide emergency food support to kids in need

GO Pantry continues its Junior Board and Student Ambassador programs for the 2024-25 school year. These leadership positions are a unique opportunity for high school students to learn about community service through hands-on participation with GO Pantry’s Board of Directors.

Both programs are designed to represent GO Pantry among high schools, to grow in knowledge of non-profit work, and to increase awareness of food insecurity throughout Northern Kentucky.

GO Pantry’s mission is to provide emergency food support to NKY and Southern IN kids in need. The development of the Junior Board and Ambassador programs is an important focus of our “kids feed kids” program. What initially started as volunteer opportunities for teens has evolved into an intentional student-driven community leadership initiative. The GO Pantry Ambassador Council (“GPAC”) is a talented group of high school students working together to make GO Pantry stronger by leading food drives and community events. Their creativity and energy highlight the challenges of childhood food insecurity, which in turn fuels the mission to feed our local kids in need.

Matt McIntire and Kelly Perry provide professional leadership and mentorship to both programs for GO Pantry.

“The GPAC team continues to grow and improve each year. The student leaders bring new ideas and passion to serving their classmates with their most basic need … ensuring they have food to eat when not in school.” says McIntire. “We are grateful for their leadership and look forward to a productive and rewarding year.”

GO Pantry once again, received a record number of applications this year. The following students were selected based on their applications, interviews, school achievements and previous volunteer service in the community.

Junior Board Members

Ethan Leicht, Cooper High School

Payton Erion, Ryle High School

Katherine Heuker, Notre Dame Academy

Wyatt Levi, Conner High School

Ambassadors

Courtney Dietrich, Beechwood High School

Maddie Staley, Beechwood High School

Bailey White, Conner High School

Jared Brewer, Cooper High School

Violet Birtcil, Cooper High School

Giselle Hernandez, Holy Cross High School

Michelle Ross, Notre Dame Academy

Lucy Kleman, Notre Dame Academy

MacKenzie Dove, Owen County High School

Will Downing, Ryle High School

Andrew Roach, Ryle High School

Addison Biss, Ryle High School

Addison Turnbull, Ryle High School

Kaitlyn Bass, Ryle High School

Landon Berry, Ryle High School

Christopher Downing, Ryle High School

Maria Becraft, Ryle High School

David Rich, Ryle High School

Audrey Jenkins, Ryle High School

Ari Edmonds, Scott High School

Gracie Wright, Scott High School

Riley Wilder, Scott High School

Nathan Francis, St. Henry District High School

Caden Kunstek, St. Henry District High School

Lyndsey Payne St. Henry District High School

Maggie Setters, St. Henry District High School

Paige VonEye, St. Henry District High School

Rebecca Raziano, Villa Madonna Academy

Maya Kondik, Villa Madonna Academy

Annie Chadwick, Villa Madonna Academy

“This group of students has jumped in with both feet this school year to represent GO Pantry in our community and we are honored to have them as part of the GO Pantry Ambassadors,” says Kelly Perry, GPAC co-leader. “It’s amazing to see what has been accomplished and we look forward to seeing how they share the issue of food insecurities in our schools with their fellow classmates and the community.”

GO Pantry works with schools in Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Owen, and Dearborn counties to provide food for children who do not have enough to eat at home. For reasons identified by the school, the children GO Pantry helps with the GO BOXES and GO BAGS will not receive the food they need on the days that schools are not open. During the school year these kids receive breakfast and lunch during the school day. GO Pantry is stepping up to provide food to these children on days when they are not at school.