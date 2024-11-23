Go Pantry names Junior Board, Student Ambassadors who help provide emergency food support to kids in need

GO Pantry continues its Junior Board and Student Ambassador programs for the 2024-25 school year. These leadership positions are a unique opportunity for high school students to learn about community service through hands-on participation with GO Pantry’s Board of Directors.
Both programs are designed to represent GO Pantry among high schools, to grow in knowledge of non-profit work, and to increase awareness of food insecurity throughout Northern Kentucky.
GO Pantry’s mission is to provide emergency food support to NKY and Southern IN kids in need. The development of the Junior Board and Ambassador programs is an important focus of our “kids feed kids” program. What initially started as volunteer opportunities for teens has evolved into an intentional student-driven community leadership initiative. The GO Pantry Ambassador Council (“GPAC”) is a talented group of high school students working together to make GO Pantry stronger by leading food drives and community events. Their creativity and energy highlight the challenges of childhood food insecurity, which in turn fuels the mission to feed our local kids in need.
Matt McIntire and Kelly Perry provide professional leadership and mentorship to both programs for GO Pantry.
“The GPAC team continues to grow and improve each year. The student leaders bring new ideas and passion to serving their classmates with their most basic need … ensuring they have food to eat when not in school.” says McIntire. “We are grateful for their leadership and look forward to a productive and rewarding year.”
GO Pantry once again, received a record number of applications this year. The following students were selected based on their applications, interviews, school achievements and previous volunteer service in the community.
Junior Board Members
Ethan Leicht, Cooper High School
Payton Erion, Ryle High School
Katherine Heuker, Notre Dame Academy
Wyatt Levi, Conner High School
Ambassadors
Courtney Dietrich, Beechwood High School
Maddie Staley, Beechwood High School
Bailey White, Conner High School
Jared Brewer, Cooper High School
Violet Birtcil, Cooper High School
Giselle Hernandez, Holy Cross High School
Michelle Ross, Notre Dame Academy
Lucy Kleman, Notre Dame Academy
MacKenzie Dove, Owen County High School
Will Downing, Ryle High School
Andrew Roach, Ryle High School
Addison Biss, Ryle High School
Addison Turnbull, Ryle High School
Kaitlyn Bass, Ryle High School
Landon Berry, Ryle High School
Christopher Downing, Ryle High School
Maria Becraft, Ryle High School
David Rich, Ryle High School
Audrey Jenkins, Ryle High School
Ari Edmonds, Scott High School
Gracie Wright, Scott High School
Riley Wilder, Scott High School
Nathan Francis, St. Henry District High School
Caden Kunstek, St. Henry District High School
Lyndsey Payne St. Henry District High School
Maggie Setters, St. Henry District High School
Paige VonEye, St. Henry District High School
Rebecca Raziano, Villa Madonna Academy
Maya Kondik, Villa Madonna Academy
Annie Chadwick, Villa Madonna Academy
“This group of students has jumped in with both feet this school year to represent GO Pantry in our community and we are honored to have them as part of the GO Pantry Ambassadors,” says Kelly Perry, GPAC co-leader. “It’s amazing to see what has been accomplished and we look forward to seeing how they share the issue of food insecurities in our schools with their fellow classmates and the community.”
GO Pantry works with schools in Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Owen, and Dearborn counties to provide food for children who do not have enough to eat at home. For reasons identified by the school, the children GO Pantry helps with the GO BOXES and GO BAGS will not receive the food they need on the days that schools are not open. During the school year these kids receive breakfast and lunch during the school day. GO Pantry is stepping up to provide food to these children on days when they are not at school.