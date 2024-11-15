41st annual NKY Athletic Directors’ Hall of Fame names ’24 award-winners, inductees

By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

For their 41st annual induction Thursday night at Receptions in Erlanger, the Northern Kentucky Athletic Directors Association honors 21 new Hall of Fame inductees in addition to the organization’s three featured awards — the Tom Potter Award, the Mel Webster Award and the Stan Steidel Award.

Tom Potter was a one-of-a-kind volunteer and the backbone of the Newport Central Catholic program for years as well as instrumental in the creation of a series of postseason all-star games in which the athletes were always the focus for Potter’s efforts.

This year’s Tom Potter Award goes to retiring high school basketball official Charlie Chappie, a Holmes High grad, who devoted the last 50 years to officiating high school games in Northern Kentucky.

Stan Steidel was an innovative, forward-thinking athletic director in Northern Kentucky. He created the All “A” Classic in Kentucky as the AD at Dayton High School as a way of allowing small schools around the state to compete for state championships in basketball. A former coach and athlete at Dayton High School, Stan would also serve as AD at Holmes.

This year’s Stan Steidel Award goes to recently retired Ludlow Independent Schools Superintendent Mike Borchers, who has done so much for athletics in his 13 years as Ludlow superintendent.

Named for the late Mel Webster, who passed away in 2022, the Mel Webster Award honors a man who did pretty much of everything in Northern Kentucky high schools sports. He was the AD at Bishop Brossart for 17 years where he also coached girls’ softball. The Holmes grad also put together the annual NKADA Hall of Fame dinners and programs, served as Walton-Verona’s PA announcer as well as for the Ninth Region. He umpired softball for decades and was a key figure in upgrading girls’ sports in Kentucky.

Highlands’ athlete Michelle Barth, now playing softball for Thomas More after a standout high school career and a Northern Kentucky player of the year selection, is this year’s Mel Webster Award winner.

There are 17 inductees this year, nine female and eight male. Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Tessy Bankemper Krebs, Newport Central Catholic

Joe Gubser, Silver Grove

Al Hertsenberg, Covington Catholic

Hallie Hundemer Booth, Bellevue

Kristen Koors Elfers, Conner

McKenzie Long, Conner

Luke Maile, Covington Catholic

Jeff Marksberry, Simon Kenton

Alicia Miller, Brossart

Andy Mulcahy, Boone County

Lauren Nemeroff, Dixie

Andrea Poppel Sullivan Scott

Jill Powell Crossen, Ryle

Terry Sandfoss Sr., Newport Catholic

Keith Schuler, St. Henry

Karyn Stubbs Starks, Newport

Tom Vann, Dayton