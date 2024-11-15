41st annual NKY Athletic Directors’ Hall of Fame names ’24 award-winners, inductees

By Dan Weber
NKyTribune sports reporter
For their 41st annual induction Thursday night at Receptions in Erlanger, the Northern Kentucky Athletic Directors Association honors 21 new Hall of Fame inductees in addition to the organization’s three featured awards — the Tom Potter Award, the Mel Webster Award and the Stan Steidel Award.
Tom Potter was a one-of-a-kind volunteer and the backbone of the Newport Central Catholic program for years as well as instrumental in the creation of a series of postseason all-star games in which the athletes were always the focus for Potter’s efforts.
This year’s Tom Potter Award goes to retiring high school basketball official Charlie Chappie, a Holmes High grad, who devoted the last 50 years to officiating high school games in Northern Kentucky.
Stan Steidel was an innovative, forward-thinking athletic director in Northern Kentucky. He created the All “A” Classic in Kentucky as the AD at Dayton High School as a way of allowing small schools around the state to compete for state championships in basketball. A former coach and athlete at Dayton High School, Stan would also serve as AD at Holmes.
This year’s Stan Steidel Award goes to recently retired Ludlow Independent Schools Superintendent Mike Borchers, who has done so much for athletics in his 13 years as Ludlow superintendent.
Named for the late Mel Webster, who passed away in 2022, the Mel Webster Award honors a man who did pretty much of everything in Northern Kentucky high schools sports. He was the AD at Bishop Brossart for 17 years where he also coached girls’ softball. The Holmes grad also put together the annual NKADA Hall of Fame dinners and programs, served as Walton-Verona’s PA announcer as well as for the Ninth Region. He umpired softball for decades and was a key figure in upgrading girls’ sports in Kentucky.
Highlands’ athlete Michelle Barth, now playing softball for Thomas More after a standout high school career and a Northern Kentucky player of the year selection, is this year’s Mel Webster Award winner.
There are 17 inductees this year, nine female and eight male. Here they are, in alphabetical order:
Tessy Bankemper Krebs, Newport Central Catholic
Joe Gubser, Silver Grove
Al Hertsenberg, Covington Catholic
Hallie Hundemer Booth, Bellevue
Kristen Koors Elfers, Conner
McKenzie Long, Conner
Luke Maile, Covington Catholic
Jeff Marksberry, Simon Kenton
Alicia Miller, Brossart
Andy Mulcahy, Boone County
Lauren Nemeroff, Dixie
Andrea Poppel Sullivan Scott
Jill Powell Crossen, Ryle
Terry Sandfoss Sr., Newport Catholic
Keith Schuler, St. Henry
Karyn Stubbs Starks, Newport
Tom Vann, Dayton