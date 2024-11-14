Lawrence Krauter to succeed Candace McGraw as CEO of CVG upon her retirement June 30

The board of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) on Wednesday announced Lawrence J. Krauter, A.A.E., AICP, has been named incoming CEO to succeed Candace McGraw, who is retiring June 30 after 15 years with the airport.

Krauter will start at CVG effective March 3. McGraw will remain with the airport to ensure an efficient transition.

Krauter is currently Chief Executive Officer of Spoke International Airport, Felts Field and Airport Business Park, collectively referred to as Spokane Airports.

He is a graduate of Ohio State University. Before joining Spokane Airports, he served as the interim Executive Director of the Lehigh Northhampton Airport Authority in Pennsylvania and as Deputy Executive Director and as Director of Planning and Engineering. Prior to that, he was Airport Planner at the City of Columbus Division of Airports. He started his career as an Engineer Assistant with the Ohio Department of Transportation working on bridge and highway projects in northeast Ohio.

“The board’s objective in our search was to find a seasoned aviation professional with airport leadership experience,” said Lisa Sauer, board chair. “We found that in Larry Krauter. Candace McGraw has led this organization to new heights, and the transition to Larry will ensure that we continue to meet our mission to elevate and redefine the role of our airport.”

“I am humbled and excited to join the CVG team and look forward to working with the Board, staff and community to continue to build on the outstanding progress that CVG has made as a regional economic engine and as an organization known for innovation and customer service,” said Krauter. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with a fellow industry leader in CVG CEO Candace McGraw to achieve a seamless transition.

“There are multiple transformational initiatives being pursued in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region that are vital to continuing our economic prosperity and excellent quality of life. I am eager to join in these efforts and to work hard toward achieving our collective vision to grow existing businesses, recruit new business, fuel the talent pipeline and promote tourism.”

Krauter is a past president of the Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives and also a past chairman of the AAAE Operations/Safety/Planning/Emergency Management committee. He was eleted to serve on the Board of Directors of Airports Council International – North America and begins his term in January 2025.

He is a single-engine land and single-engine seaplane rated pilot.

