‘New Kentucky Home’ initiative aims to build on economic momentum, increase statewide tourism

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear this week announced the creation of “New Kentucky Home,” an initiative to further drive economic investment, attract and retain talent and increase tourism across the state, in what he termed an effort to build on Kentucky’s historic economic momentum and record-breaking tourism success.

The Governor was joined by economic development and tourism leaders from across Kentucky at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington to unveil the new initiative, which will enhance collaboration between the two industries.

New Kentucky Home is a comprehensive marketing initiative that will serve as a reintroduction of Kentucky to the world, showcasing the state’s vibrant economy, natural beauty, cultural richness and welcoming communities. It combines economic development and tourism efforts, recognizing the crucial role quality of life plays in driving growth across the state. As part of the announcement, the Governor unveiled new graphics, marketing materials, a hashtag and a new website for the Cabinet for Economic Development, NewKentuckyHome.ky.gov.

“Kentucky isn’t just a place; it’s full of communities where people support each other, where businesses thrive and where families create good, full lives. Because here in Kentucky, business is fast, but the pace of life is just right – and that is something a lot of companies and families are looking for when choosing their new home,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now is our time to reintroduce ourselves to the world and invite folks to come and experience our New Kentucky Home, and this initiative will help us showcase Kentucky as a place of incredible promise and potential.”

New Kentucky Home will build upon the Team Kentucky brand, offering a messaging strategy that speaks to all 120 Kentucky counties and their unique offerings.

The marketing initiative includes a series of new graphics that can be incorporated into a wide variety of efforts at the state and local levels, as well as testimonials from Kentuckians and businesses, digital assets, messaging, graphic guidelines and more.

The campaign will extend across social media, digital platforms, and domestic and international marketing efforts, ensuring consistency in messaging to businesses, tourists, and potential new residents.