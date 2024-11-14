Football playoff schedule includes Newport returning to Ludlow for rematch of game decided in final seconds

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The regular season football game between Newport and Ludlow wasn’t decided until the final seconds. That’s what makes the rematch between the two teams the most intriguing playoff game on Friday’s local schedule.

Newport (8-3) will return to Ludlow (9-3) for the Class 1A playoff game at 7 p.m. On the same field eight weeks ago, the Wildcats stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 0:07 left on the clock to come away with a 32-30 win.

Ludlow finished with a 377 to 199 advantage in total yards, but two turnovers tipped the scale in Newport’s favor.

The Wildcats scored their first touchdown on a 98-yard fumble return and their last touchdown on a 70-yard interception return.

“Newport’s got a ton of athletes and they’re well coached,” said Ludlow coach Woody McMillen. “We’ll just be trying to eliminate their big plays and trying to take care of the ball when we’ve got it.”

The Wildcats won their last four games by a combined margin of 159-12 behind the passing skills of quarterback Kyle Lee.

In those four victories, the senior completed 58 of 78 passes (74.3 percent) for 952 yards and 13 touchdowns with just one interception.

Lee was also the offensive leader in his team’s earlier win over Ludlow. He went 9-of-14 for 113 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 21 yards. On defense, Lee was the player who scored on the interception return that night.

“He’s a very nice athlete and a big-play guy, and we obviously have to keep him contained,” McMillen said of Lee. “I’m impressed with the guys they have on defense, too. They’re all good players.”

Ludlow has been interchanging two quarterbacks — junior Jackson Mays and freshman Miller Reed — for most of the season. Reed has passed for 833 yards and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions. Mays has provided 434 yards and 5 TDs with five interceptions.

The Panthers are averaging 289 rushing yards per game with junior Dameyn Anness as the primary ball carrier. He has picked up 1,420 yards on 129 carries and scored 16 times. Two seniors — Aiden Smith Baxley and Byron Conley — have combined rushing totals of 872 yards and 13 TDs for the Panthers.

Coach McMillen is glad to be playing Friday’s playoff game at home and expects to draw a good crowd for the rematch.

“You’re in a small town and this is real important to the people in this community,” he said. “We play that up and remind our players how much support they’ve gotten from people in the community. It’s a good situation to be in and we’re trying to play for another Friday night here.”

High school football playoff schedule

CLASS 1A / DISTRICT 3 vs. DISTRICT 4

Friday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Brossart at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

Newport at Ludlow, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Friday

Breathitt County at Beechwood, 7 p.m.

Bracken County at Somerset, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Friday

Lloyd at Russell, 7 p.m.

East Carter at Lexington Catholic, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Friday

Johnson Central at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m.

Mason County at Ashland Blazer, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Friday

Highlands at Woodford County, 7:30 p.m.

Scott County at Cooper, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A / DISTRICT 3 vs. DISTRICT 6

Friday

Louisville St. Xavier at Ryle, 7 p.m.

Great Crossing at Louisville Manual, 7 p.m.