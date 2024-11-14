KY House Speaker David Osborne nominated for record 4th term; GOP leadership remains

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, was nominated for an historic fourth term in that leadership position, as members of the 2025 House Majority Caucus met at the Capitol Annex to elect a team that will lead the chamber’s efforts for the next two years.

Osborne was nominated without opposition for his fourth term, a first for Republicans in the state’s 232-year history. Osborne has served in the Kentucky House since 2005 and previously served as the Speaker Pro Tempore.

“I am humbled by the support of this Caucus and look forward to continuing in my role as Speaker of the House,” Osborne said. “Each of our 80 members represents a district of more than 45,000 Kentuckians. While their needs and priorities may differ from district to district, we are all committed to passing policies that reflect our state’s values and priorities. Our legislative agenda for the 2025 Session reflects those priorities and continues to build on what we’ve already done to cut taxes, create jobs, invest in road, water, and technology infrastructure and drive economic investment throughout the Commonwealth.”

Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade, R-Stanford, was also re-elected for a fourth term. He was elected to the House in 2013 and served as Majority Caucus Chair until the Caucus elected him Speaker Pro Tempore in 2018, after Osborne took over the top post.

“It is an incredible honor to work with other members of leadership to set an agenda that reflects the values of our Commonwealth,” Meade said. “We’ve made great strides, but still have work to do to ensure that the policies coming out of Frankfort provide opportunities for people across the state.”

As those two offices are constitutional roles, both Osborne and Meade will be affirmed by the entire House when the General Assembly convenes on Jan. 7, 2025. Since Republicans have a supermajority, that should only be a formality.

The GOP Caucus also selected House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, to continue in that role, Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles, R-Owensboro, will keep her position, and Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, will have a second term as Majority Whip.

The 2024 General Assembly will convene Jan. 7 for their four-day organizational session, then recess until Feb. 4 for the remaining 26 days of the regular session, before adjourning March 28.