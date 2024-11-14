Hundreds of NKY students visit local manufacturing companies as part of effort to expand career opportunities

Over the next decade, manufacturing companies nationwide will be looking to fill four million high-skill, high-tech, and high-paying jobs, according to the Manufacturing Institute.

Every year, manufacturers are encouraged to open their doors to students, parents, educators, and community leaders to build excitement around the diversity of careers in this industry.

Recently, nearly 800 private and public high school students throughout Northern Kentucky had the opportunity to visit more than a dozen local manufacturing companies and learn more about the pathways that lead to these careers.

NaviGo College and Career Prep Services and Gateway Community and Technical College were both instrumental in connecting students with local manufacturers.

NaviGo/Learning Grove NKY College & Career Connector Lorraine O’Moore facilitated 25 tours for 605 students at 12 manufacturers, including companies such as ZEISS, a German manufacturer of optical systems and optoelectronics with U.S. headquarters in Hebron, and Steinhauser, a woman-owned, custom label printing company in Newport. More tours will continue during the month of November and even into 2025.

O’Moore said manufacturing is an in-demand sector and jobs in this field lead to sustainable employment.

“We all have a part to play in this,” said O’Moore. “If you have an employee shortage, or don’t get work-ready employees in the door, I encourage you to be part of the solution, and this leads to some great partnerships.”

Elementary and middle schools also want to get involved with manufacturing month, she shared, so connecting these young students with businesses is a goal of hers for next year. Schools and manufacturers interested in organizing or participating in tours can contact O’Moore at lomoore@learning-grove.org.

“Early awareness is so important to starting the workforce pipeline,” said O’Moore. “If we’re not exposing young kids to today’s modern and highly technical manufacturing environment, they’re not going to select that pathway, and businesses could lose out on future employees.”

Gateway hosted 112 high school students for Manufacturing Day at their Boone Campus in Florence.

Employers in attendance at this event included Mubea, Nucor, Safran Landing Systems Kentucky, Blue Grass Metals, Holcim Building Envelope, Bosch, and KraussMaffei, and students came from multiple area high schools, including Gallatin County, Larry A. Ryle, Simon Kenton, Scott, RISE Academy, and Newport Central Catholic.

In partnership with KraussMaffei, Gateway also presented and gave tours of the company’s facilities to 50 students from Beechwood High School.

Representatives from Gateway also visited multiple high schools to introduce students to NKY FAME and the Apprenticeship Academy, a work and learn opportunity for students interested in exploring a registered apprenticeship program in a technical field.

NKY FAME is an advanced manufacturing technician program run through Gateway where students attend Gateway for their education, but also spend time working for a manufacturing company and receive paid working experience.

BE NKY Workforce Development Manager Kim Spreder attended a tour at Holcim Building Envelope along with eighth grade students from St. Paul Catholic School in Florence. In her role, Spreder works to identify and help solve workforce needs and gaps.

It’s important for our region’s future prosperity to train and upskill our existing workforce, and also familiarize children at young ages with all the career opportunities available to them, including the trades.

“Many young people who participate in manufacturing month do so at the high school level, so it was awesome to be at Holcim Building Envelope to see middle school students experience a manufacturing facility and learn about the science behind the products made at the company,” said Spreder. “We are very focused on giving students of all ages, from kindergarten through 12th grade, opportunities for exposure, exploration, and engagement with this industry.”

Employers can contact Spreder at kspreder@be-nky.com for help connecting to workforce and education resources.

BE NKY Growth Partnership