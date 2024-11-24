Woman-owned Archer & Co. Roasters holds grand opening of coffee production facility

Archer & Co. Roasters celebrated the grand opening of its new coffee roasting production facility at 1720 Petersburg Road in Boone County this week.

Archer & Co. Roasters was co-founded by three Northern Kentucky women who share a passion for great coffee for great families. Mary Beimesch, Liz Elleman and Wendy Tobergte are starting this business to build on values they hold closest to their hearts—family, faith, and fun.

“Congratulations to Mary, Liz and Wendy on the grand opening of Archer & Co. Roasters, the newest women-owned business in Boone County,” said Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “I know with their leadership, Archer & Co. Roasters will be shipping ethically sourced, Northern Kentucky-roasted coffee, along with hot cocoa and a variety of teas to customers throughout the U.S.”

Specialty coffees, ethically sourced from around the world, are roasted in Boone County and are available for sale online at www.ArcherRoasters.com. A selection of fine teas and decadent hot cocoa are also offered online.

Archer & Co. Roasters offers packaging customization for corporate gifts, promotions, and private labeling. The company will also partner with local and regional schools, sports teams, and clubs for fundraising.

Archer & Co. Roasters operates from 2,200 s.f. of renovated building space leased from Peterbron LLC where roasting, online order processing and fulfillment are performed.

“As Archer & Co. Roasters begins this journey, we pledge to roast specialty coffees with love from our family to yours, making your family’s everyday moments extraordinary,” said Mary Beimesch, Co-Owner.

The founders of Archer & Co. Roasters received entrepreneurial support from Aviatra, an accelerator that empowers women entrepreneurs with classes, coaching, community and other resources, and Dawn Parks and Jennifer Sheffel at the Northern Kentucky University BizAccessHub, which focuses on helping small businesses find the resources they need to grow stronger.

“We love working with bold women like Liz, Wendy, Mary, who are working hard to bring something new and wonderful to the community and fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams,” said Jill Morenz, President & CEO of Aviatra.

“At Archer & Co. Coffee Roasters, Wendy, Mary, and Liz have created something truly special, blending their passion for family, faith, and fun into every bag they roast,” said Parks, Director of the Northern Kentucky University BizAccessHub. “This family business is about more than just coffee; it’s about building connections, inspiring creativity, and inviting others to share in their joyful, faith-filled journey. It’s been a pleasure to support these incredible women as they bring their vision to life, one perfectly roasted bean at a time.”

“Small businesses like Archer & Co. Roasters are the heart and soul of our local economy,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “We need businesses like this to thrive and drive our region forward. We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone with Mary, Wendy, and Liz, and can’t wait to have a front row seat to their continued success in the years ahead.”

Café Imports, an independent importer and developer of some of the world’s finest specialty green coffees headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will source ethically grown coffee for Archer & Co. Roasters. Mill City Roasters, a manufacturer of state-of-the-art commercial coffee roasters also in Minneapolis, is a provider of production equipment and serves as a technical advisor.

Archer & Co. Roasters coffees and teas are registered Kentucky Proud products, a designation for products raised, grown, or processed in Kentucky by Kentuckians. The company initially will have three full-time employees with potential employment growth as the Archer & Co. Roasters brand accelerates.