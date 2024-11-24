Many Kentucky kids lead fragmented and traumatic lives according to latest Kids Count County Data Book

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Nearly one in four Kentucky kids has experienced at least two Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs, including abuse, neglect or household dysfunction, according to the latest Kids Count County Data Book.

Experts said the findings should prompt policymakers to better measure risk and pave the way for prevention.

Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, said the impact of ACEs on children can leave a lifetime imprint.

“When we think about Kentucky in 20 years, data around ACEs today is going to be a leveraged factor that we’re going to be seeing the results of,” Brooks projected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ACEs trigger a toxic stress response in the body, which can change brain development and can lead to chronic health problems, mental illness and substance use disorders in adulthood.

Mentorship, guidance and support from adults and community members can help foster positive childhood experiences and buffer the impact of ACEs.

Aleah Stigall, a student at Boyle County High School, said a network of mentors participating in pageantry has helped her cope with loneliness.

“I was able to gain a lot of mentors,” Stigall explained. “Some I like to even call my sisters, because of how they’ve impacted me and really show me what a true titleholder looks like and how you can make a strong impact on your community.”

The findings also show more families are transient and struggling to stay housed. Brooks explained the state has seen significant increases in rental cost burdens.

“That eight-year-old little girl going to school has inevitably heard her mom and dad worrying about, are they going to get evicted, and are the lights going to stay on?” Brooks observed. “I don’t think any of us can fully measure the impact it has on that little kid.”

According to the research, Kentucky is short around 200,000 housing units. And between 2018 and 2022, 44% of Kentucky households spent 30% or more of their income on rent and utilities. In 20 counties, residents’ rental cost-burden rates have reached 50%.