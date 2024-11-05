Adults only: Expert will speak on today’s “porn culture” and how it harms youth on Wednesday

St. Henry District High School will host a special program on social media, gaming, and pornography and the harms for youth at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Drees Homes Auditorium located at 3755 Scheben Dr. in Erlanger. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

All adults (18+) are invited to hear Dr. Mandy Sanchez, director of programming at Culture Reframed, speak on the topic “Growing up in a Porn Culture: How Social Media, Gaming and Pornography Harms Our Youth.”

Since 2000, the internet has become the main vehicle for pornography. Even hardcore porn is just a click away — it is free, violent and based on the degradation and abuse of women and children. The proliferation of the smartphone, together with the growth of teen-targeted social media sites, has opened yet more avenues for teens to access hardcore porn.

“What we’re hearing is that because of pornography we have an increase in child abuse, an increase in child sexual abuse materials being created and actually being bolstered by AI,” said Julie Feinauer, director, Office of Safe Environment, Diocese of Covington.

This presentation will explore the most popular social media platforms accessed by young people today, linking social media and porn industries and the harmful effects of its exposure on young people.

A must-see presentation for anyone who cares about children and the vulnerable in our world today.

Preregistration preferred, but not required. Registration link: https://forms.gle/jgeLwrkQRZiu35oX8.

The presentation is being co-hosted by the Diocese of Covington’s Safe Environment Office and Schools Office. Contact Julie Feinauer at jfeinauer@covdio.org for more information.

Dr. Sanchez joined Culture Reframed as the Program Coordinator in the spring of 2021. She holds a doctorate in Sociology with a specialization in Criminology and Women’s Studies from the University of Hawaii and has been a professor of sociology and criminal justice since 2013.

For more information about Dr. Sanchez and Culture Reframed visit: https://culturereframed.org/.

