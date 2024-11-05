The NKY Chamber presents the HR Trifecta Strategic Leaders Conference Wednesday

The 2024 HR Trifecta Strategic Leaders Conference, presented by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, HR 100, and NKY SHRM will take place Wednesday at the Kenton County Public Library.

Jockeying through three key areas vital for an organization’s success: recruitment, talent development, and fostering a winning culture: Just like a prestigious race, the agenda promises excitement, competition, and the pursuit of excellence.



In the first furlong of the race, be at the starting gate discussing recruitment strategies. Analyze past performances, identify areas for improvement, and strategize on how to saddle up the best talent in the industry.

Next, hit the backstretch to focus on talent development — jockeying for position, exploring avenues to nurture the skills and abilities of team members, ensuring they’re in top form for the challenges ahead.



Finally, round the final turn and dash for the finish line to delve into fostering a winning culture. Just like the bond between a jockey and the horse, strengthen the connections within the team, cultivate a supportive environment, and gallop towards success as a unified force.



So, tighten your reins, adjust your stirrups, and get ready to ride the wave of success. This HR meeting is not just about crossing the finish line; it is about leading the pack and achieving greatness together.



Riders up…Get set…Let the race begin.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the program will end at 12:15 p.m.



The schedule includes

• Fostering Authenticity in Team Culture, Dr. Jordyne Carmack, Owner/CEO, AuthentiLead

• Using AI to Target Top Talent, Angel Beets & Michele Plessinger, Gilman Partners

* Legacy Leadership: Practical Succession Planning Strategies, Candra Bryant & Vicki Crawford, Hanna Resource Group

This program has been approved for HRCI and SHRM credits.

To register, click here.