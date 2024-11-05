St. Vincent de Paul NKY, Cincinnati accepting donations for 24th winter coat, clothing drive

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky and St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati are joining forces to help neighbors in need during the 24th annual Winter Coat Drive – and they are asking the community for help.

The community can donate coats and winter clothing at all St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store locations in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati – or at SVdP NKY Winter Coat Collection Bins at various locations – through January 17.

“Being able to stay warm is a necessity. We are encouraging people in the community to organize their own coat drives, at their place of employment, school, or with their sports team or other community group to help meet this rising need,” says Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky.

Last year, thanks to over 100 schools, churches, businesses and other groups, SVDP distributed over 4,000 coats to neighbors without a coat – and the need is expected to be even greater this year. Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning has been a longtime supporter of the annual coat drive.

“At Arlinghaus, we’re known as ‘the happy house guys’ because we believe in making every house a happy house. This philosophy extends beyond our heating, cooling, and plumbing services – it’s about warming the hearts of our entire community. As the Presenting Sponsor of the St. Vincent de Paul Coat Drive, we’re committed to spreading happiness and warmth to all our neighbors,” says Brian Arlinghaus, president and owner at Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning.

Coats will be distributed in Northern Kentucky on Saturday, December 7th and Saturday, December 14th:

• Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Life Learning Center located at 20 W. 18th Street in Covington • Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Newport Intermediate School Gym located at 95 W. 9th Street in Newport • Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at John G. Carlisle Elementary School located at 910 Holman St. in Covington • Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church located at 25 Cavalier Blvd. in Florence

There is a particular need for children’s coats as well as adult coats in sizes XL and larger.



Learn more at www.svdpnky.org/winter-coat-drive. Cincinnati neighbors in need of a coat should visit SVDPcincinnati.org/coats for more information.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky