Allegiant kicks off new nonstop service from CVG to Melbourne Orlando; low fares offered

Allegiant has begun nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) in Florida. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $38.*

The inaugural flight kicked off on Friday afternoon with a celebration at the gate — with balloons, cookies, and giveaways — for the passengers.

“We’re thrilled to expand our network at CVG, helping connect passengers with loved ones and important destinations just in time for the winter holidays,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer. “Allegiant is dedicated to providing convenient, affordable air travel paired with an exceptional customer experience.”

The new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times, and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant offers a unique option to Cincinnati-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 17, 2024 for travel by Feb. 10, 2025. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.

For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares.