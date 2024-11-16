Elsmere Councilwoman Serena Owen among 16 nominees for Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame

The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights (KCHR) will hold its Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame 2024 Inductions Ceremony on Friday, November 22, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the James E. Bruce Convention Center located at 303 Conference Center Dr. in Hopkinsville.

A reception will follow. The public is invited to the free event. However, seating is limited, and advance registration is required. To register or ask for more information, send an email to kchr.mail@ky.gov.

In 2000, KCHR started the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall Fame to honor, recognize, highlight the accomplishments of brave men and women who have been leaders in the struggle for equality and justice in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This will be the 11th induction ceremony.

The call for nominations this year resulted in the names of 15 civil rights leaders who have made monumental contributions toward the struggle for justice in Kentucky:

• Joseph W. Cleary (JW) of Paducah

• William L. Davis of Lexington

• The late Helen Danser of Berea

• Ed Dove of Lexington

• Amber Duke of Louisville

• Raynarldo M. Henderson of Paducah

• Bernice Henry of Ashland

• Amos Izerimana of Louisville

• Dr. Bishop Dennis V. Lyons of Louisville

• The late Virginia Moore of Willisburg

• The late Louis Porter McHenry of Hopkinsville

• The late Reverend Garland Kimble Offutt Sr. of Louisville

• Serena Owen of Elsmere

• The late Adolfo (Ben) Ruiz of Louisville

• The late (Amanda) Ellen Offutt Wiggington of Lexington

An independent volunteer panel of judges chose five (5) of the nominees to be inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame which currently includes 183 inductees. The new inductees will be announced at the ceremony.

Dr. Alisa Young, President, and CEO of Hopkinsville Community will officiate at this year’s ceremony, and Chair Dr. Raymond M Burse and Executive Director Cynthia Fox will participate. There will be entertainment provided by local Hopkinsville artists.

The KCHR is the state government agency that enforces The Kentucky Civil Rights Act and the policies of federal civil rights laws. It receives initiates, investigates, conciliates and rules upon jurisdictional complaints. The KCHR has jurisdiction in housing, employment, public accommodations, and financial transactions.

The Kentucky Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination in public accommodations, employment, housing, and financial transactions on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, disability, and sex.

Kentucky Commission on Human Rights