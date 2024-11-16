New FBI data show no evidence of violent crime wave across the Commonwealth

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

New federal data show aggravated assaults are up in Kentucky by 7.2%, but other types of violent crime have gone down.

Overall, violent crime in Kentucky remains much lower compared to the nation as a whole, said Ashley Spalding, research director at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.

“When you compare 2023 to that 2021 peak for violent crime,” she said, “we see it’s come down significantly since then.”

A 2022 Bureau of Justice Statistics survey found younger people and people with lower incomes are far more likely to report being the victim of a violent crime than are higher-income people.

Spalding said laws such as House Bill 5, which lawmakers passed earlier this year, will drive up the number of people in the state’s prisons and jails without addressing the root cause of crime.

“High rates of incarceration in communities are associated with higher rates of overdose deaths,” she said. “The more that states make harsher criminal penalties for opioids like fentanyl, can put communities more at risk.”

She said the policies in the bill are expected to cost the state an estimated $1 billion over the next decade. That money, she contended, could go toward health care, shelters and other resources that help communities.

“It would be the wrong direction for Kentucky to pass more harmful, harsh, regressive criminal legal system policies in 2025,” she said.

According to the Pew Research Center, at least 60% of U.S. adults have said they believe there is more crime nationally than there was the year before, despite an ongoing downward trend in crime rates.